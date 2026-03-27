Opinion

QUESNEL: BC judge ruled Aboriginal Title beats your mortgage — and the Supreme Court needs to fix this now

The Cowichan Tribes’ decision is freezing lending, tanking property values, and leaving homeowners in legal limbo across Canada.
Supreme Court of Canada
Supreme Court of CanadaCanadian Encyclopedia
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Bc
Indigenous
West Coast
Mortgage
Opinion
Opinion Column
Cowichan
aboriginal title

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