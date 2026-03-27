QUESNEL: BC judge ruled Aboriginal Title beats your mortgage — and the Supreme Court needs to fix this now

Pressure is rising on the Supreme Court of Canada to settle a growing clash between indigenous title and private property rights. The result will shape legal certainty, economic stability, and the chances for real reconciliation.In 2025, a BC judge in Cowichan Tribes v. Canada declared Aboriginal Title over roughly 296 hectares (732 acres) of historic village land in Richmond, including parcels held in fee simple. The judge found indigenous title trumped fee simple, calling earlier transfers to the Crown defective. That decision has already had real effects: lenders are wary about issuing or renewing mortgages in the area, appraisers are applying discounts or flagging risks, and the province has proposed loan guarantees to help homeowners and businesses. Beyond these immediate headaches, developers, insurers, and employers face project delays, higher borrowing costs, and more red tape — chilling investment and hurting local economies.By contrast, the New Brunswick Court of Appeal ruled private lands out of a Wolastoqey title claim that covered more than half the province, including tracts owned by forestry companies. The court pitched its decision as supporting respectful reconciliation, but it didn’t answer how Aboriginal Title can sit alongside the full rights that fee-simple owners enjoy. That approach protects market expectations, but it can leave indigenous claimants without meaningful remedies when the Crown’s actions caused dispossession..What’s really at stake is a clash between two big ideas: recognizing indigenous claims to land and keeping the certainty that comes from registered title. Registered title gives buyers and lenders confidence that what’s on the record won’t be easily overturned — vital for mortgages, appraisals, and the whole housing and lending system. If indigenous title were treated as automatically superior to fee simple across the board, it could unsettle that system and touch off wide economic ripple effects.Both concerns are valid, and they can be reconciled — but judges and governments need to spell out clear, predictable rules about when indigenous title can affect privately held parcels, what remedies should follow, and how to protect people who bought land in good faith.Historically, courts and governments have tried to manage claims through negotiated settlements, Crown purchases, or compensation — ways that fix past wrongs without wiping out private titles. That practical route seems likely to guide the Supreme Court if it takes up the issue: courts have often treated bad transfers as the Crown’s fault, meaning the state should fix it rather than strip private owners of title. A workable approach would make the Crown responsible for remedying defective transfers while keeping registered title reliable for third parties, backed by statutory tools to ensure fair and timely compensation..Still, the split rulings make clear this can’t wait. Federal and provincial governments should prepare a toolkit now: Crown indemnities for buyers and mortgagees, fast-track compensation for indigenous claimants, land swaps and acquisition funds to settle claims without displacing innocent owners, and temporary loan supports where homeowners and small businesses are hit. Lenders and regulators should also set clear emergency protocols — standardized appraisal guidance, plain-risk disclosures, and temporary mortgage-relief policies — so markets don’t fall into chaos while the law gets sorted.The Supreme Court should lay down practical rules that balance indigenous justice with economic stability: clarify if and how Aboriginal Title can affect fee-simple parcels, define the Crown’s duty when transfers were improper, and endorse remedies that preserve market confidence while delivering real redress to indigenous peoples. Until that happens, homeowners, lenders, businesses, and indigenous communities will be stuck in limbo — and reconciliation will be held back by legal confusion. With clear judicial guidance and responsible government action, Canada can fix historic wrongs without tearing up the legal and economic foundations people rely on every day.Joseph Quesnel is a policy commentator based in Nova Scotia.