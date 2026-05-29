Opinion

QUESNEL: British Columbia’s DRIPA experiment is scaring away investment without fixing indigenous poverty

Vague consent rules and regulatory uncertainty may be hurting the very indigenous communities the Eby government claims it wants to help.
Former BC Green Party MLA Adam Olsen rises in the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia while wearing traditional regalia during debate on first reading of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, October 24, 2019, in Victoria, British Columbia.
Former BC Green Party MLA Adam Olsen rises in the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia while wearing traditional regalia during debate on first reading of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, October 24, 2019, in Victoria, British Columbia.Legislative Assembly of British Columbia video still; illustration enhanced by Alex Zoltan
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