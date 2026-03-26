Opinion

QUESNEL: Canada is using Bill 21 to feel righteous while ignoring real threats in its schools

Obsessing over hijabs and kippot lets the rest of Canada avoid confronting antisemitism, radical curricula, and the actual dangers facing students today.
Hijab
HijabImage courtesy of Unsplash / @framesbynad
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