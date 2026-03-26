QUESNEL: Canada is using Bill 21 to feel righteous while ignoring real threats in its schools

The Supreme Court's current examination of Quebec's Bill 21 has reignited familiar battle lines across Canada, but we're missing the forest for the trees. As someone of French Canadian descent whose family roots run deep in Quebec, I find myself in an uncomfortable position — opposing the law while simultaneously bristling at how the rest of Canada wields it as a weapon against Canada’s only French-speaking province.Bill 21 prohibits public school teachers and other authority figures from wearing religious symbols at work. Critics paint this as uniquely Quebecois bigotry, conveniently ignoring polling that shows significant minorities across Canada support similar measures. This selective outrage reeks of the very prejudice these critics claim to oppose.Don't misunderstand me — I believe the government has no business dictating whether a teacher wears a hijab, kippah, or turban. These symbols don't compromise professional competence. The law sends a troubling message: that religious observance inherently conflicts with public service.But here's where the debate goes sideways. Quebec's critics focus obsessively on fabric and headgear while ignoring substantive threats to the very students they claim to protect. Where's the outrage over curricula that deny Jewish peoplehood? Where are the protests against activist teachers dragging children to politically charged rallies? Why aren't we mobilizing against the unprecedented harassment Jewish students face in our schools?.The painful irony cuts deeper when we examine what drives much opposition to Bill 21. Many critics rightly worry about observant Muslim women forced to choose between their faith and their careers. Yet these same voices often remain conspicuously silent about the radical rhetoric flowing from certain mosques across Canada, rhetoric that poses far greater dangers than any head covering ever could.If we're genuinely concerned about Islamic extremism — and we should be — then let's address the actual problem. Young Muslim men aren't radicalized by their teachers' hijabs; they're radicalized by online hate and extremist imams who preach violence. That's where our security apparatus should focus, not on policing whether a janitor wears religious headgear.This misplaced emphasis reveals something uncomfortable about Canada's secular pieties. We've become so fixated on performative neutrality that we've lost sight of actual harm. A Sikh teacher wearing a turban while teaching algebra poses zero threat to anyone. A curriculum that denies the Holocaust or promotes antisemitism threatens the foundation of pluralistic democracy.The French model of laïcité that inspired Bill 21 emerged from specific historical circumstances — centuries of Catholic Church dominance over French society. Quebec's relationship with organized religion carries similar baggage. While I disagree with their solution, I understand their impulse toward strict separation..What I can't stomach is the rest of Canada's moral preening. Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta have their own histories of discrimination, their own ongoing struggles with bigotry. Using Quebec as a punching bag allows the rest of us to avoid confronting our own failures.The constitutional questions surrounding Bill 21 matter, but they're symptoms of deeper problems. We've created a society where symbolic gestures matter more than substantive action, where we police appearances while ignoring dangerous ideologies festering in plain sight.Real secularism means treating all citizens equally, regardless of their faith — or lack thereof. It means protecting religious minorities from discrimination while refusing to grant any ideology immunity from criticism. Most importantly, it means focusing on behaviour, not wardrobe..Quebec's teachers shouldn't have to choose between their faith and their profession. But our children shouldn't have to attend schools where hatred masquerades as education, where political activism substitutes for pedagogy, or where some students face harassment because of their heritage.We can oppose Bill 21 without demonizing Quebec. We can defend religious freedom without ignoring religious extremism. We can build a secular society without sacrificing either our principles or our security.The Supreme Court will eventually rule on Bill 21's constitutionality. Whatever they decide, we'll still face the harder task of building a society that's both genuinely inclusive and genuinely safe. That work starts not with what people wear, but with what we're willing to confront about what we tolerate.Joseph Quesnel is a policy commentator based in Nova Scotia.