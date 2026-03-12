QUESNEL: CBC's anti-Israel bias is documented — so why is a Bloc MP attacking the watchdog exposing it?

Canadian political priorities have hit a disturbing low when an MP believes protecting journalists from critical emails matters more than confronting documented anti-Jewish bias.Bloc MP Martin Champoux's recent committee performance exposed a troubling mindset: journalists' comfort supersedes addressing systemic media bias fueling hostility toward Canada's Jewish community.Champoux is vice-chair of the standing committee on Canadian Heritage, which is examining Canada’s journalism and media sector right now. During his allotted time, however, he displayed some seriously misplaced priorities. When HonestReporting Canada — a registered not-for-profit organization acting as a media watchdog on anti-Jewish and anti-Israel bias — testified before the Heritage committee, they presented empirical research documenting systematic anti-Israel bias at CBC since the October 7, 2023 terror attacks in Israel. Instead of addressing this evidence, Champoux attacked their accountability tactics as "harassment."What constitutes this alleged harassment? HonestReporting sends action alerts describing biased coverage and provides subscribers with pre-written responses for media outlets. These represent legitimate accountability efforts, not harassment.Champoux's "nuisance" email complaint reveals his fundamental misunderstanding of democratic accountability. When did citizen engagement become harassment? When did holding publicly funded institutions to legal standards become problematic? CBC journalists have a mandate to serve the public that pays their salaries; they can handle multiple emails to their personal email accounts. .The real scandal isn't citizens emailing journalists — it's Champoux and other politicians and those in the pundit class ignoring systematic bias at a taxpayer-funded broadcaster. He showed no concern for bias victims, instead worrying about journalists receiving deletable emails.This represents dereliction of duty. CBC operates under the federal Broadcasting Act, which mandates fair and balanced coverage, which it violates with impunity. HonestReporting demonstrated how toxic coverage contributes to Canada's hostile atmosphere, where radicals target Jewish institutions with harassment and violence.The irony is staggering. Champoux calls emails "harassment" while Jewish Canadians face real harassment in Montreal streets. Imagine his fury if systematic bias targeted Quebec — he'd demand immediate action, not scrutinize exposure tactics.Champoux's ombudsman suggestion betrays ignorance about limited accountability mechanisms. Citizens have few options beyond contacting outlets directly. Expecting individual complaints for every biased story is absurd — only professional activists have such resources.Let's clarify actual harassment: death threats or surveillance (which Jewish communities regularly endure) constitute criminal harassment. Mass emails — even strongly worded ones — represent accountability, not harassment. Misappropriating "harassment" cheapens the term while shielding bad actors.Champoux engineered a moral inversion where exposing misconduct becomes transgression — textbook victim-blaming. His performance prioritized protecting establishment legacy media over ensuring fair coverage for all Canadians..When representatives prioritize journalists' comfort over combating bias that fuels real violence, they betray their duty to protect all citizens equally.Champoux owes the committee, the public, and Canada’s Jewish community an apology. He must explain why systematic CBC bias concerns him less than accountability efforts. His conduct exemplifies political cowardice masquerading as principle. He should speak with the Jewish community and understand what they are going through. Canadian democracy deserves better than politicians shielding biased institutions while ignoring victims. When representatives protect journalists' feelings over confronting prejudice fueling violence against Jewish Canadians, they've abandoned their basic responsibility.Parliament faces a stark choice: accountability and fairness, or enabling publicly funded bias without consequences. Other MPs must decide whether to follow Champoux's shameful example or demand better from media institutions.All Canadians deserve representatives who fight institutional bias rather than attack those exposing it. Until politicians grasp this principle, incidents like Champoux's performance will continue embarrassing our democracy while victims suffer in silence.Joseph Quesnel is a policy commentator based in Nova Scotia.