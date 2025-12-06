QUESNEL: Confronting the uncomfortable truth about Christian antisemitism

After the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks, Canadian Christians largely missed a critical moment of moral courage. Although some individuals and organizations bravely supported the Jewish community, no unified national Christian voice emerged. Many "progressive" denominations, such as the United Church of Canada and the Anglican Church of Canada, displayed clear partiality towards those persecuting Jews. In sharp contrast, the American evangelical community and others displayed strong cohesion in their support for Israel. The United States, to its credit, achieved a broad consensus favouring pro-Israel and pro-Jewish stances, rooted partly in Christian values that honour its Jewish origins. Tragically, even this fragile alliance is eroding.Supporting the Jewish community, Israel, and countering antisemitism should unite all Christians in the West. Instead, many Christians in Canada and Europe succumbed to antisemitic tropes, embraced misleading narratives about Israel, identified with Arab political rhetoric, or became apathetic, turning a blind eye to the harassment and intimidation of Jews in their cities. This hostility has ignited an existential crisis within the American conservative movement. Figures like Nick Fuentes, Candace Owens, and Tucker Carlson have driven this movement toward harmful anti-Israel and antisemitic ideologies. Fuentes and Owens align with a pre-Vatican II interpretation of Catholicism, predating the Church's efforts to break free from its anti-Jewish past. Carlson, a self-proclaimed man of faith, reveals a profound ignorance of Scripture and Christianity's Jewish roots. The Church's history shows a transition from a Jewish-majority messianic sect to a predominantly non-Jewish religion, evolving into open hostility towards Judaism. Christian theologians twisted biblical texts, creating an anti-Judaic faith unrecognizable to a Torah-observant Jesus. The Christian West must confront an uncomfortable truth: historic Christianity's deep-seated issues with Judaism have alienated many adherents from their Jewish roots. This alienation is now evident in Canada's recent surge of Jew hatred. Canadian political culture, which inherited these Christian values regardless of individual identification with Christianity, must confront this ugly legacy to move beyond antisemitism. The Reformation tragically failed to address this legacy. Many Protestants mistakenly believed themselves exempt. However, most original Reformers, including Martin Luther, subscribed to "replacement theology" and harboured anti-Jewish sentiments. This oversight marked the Reformation's greatest failure; reformers prioritised lesser issues while neglecting the Church's profound sin against Jews. The Church's misappropriation of its Jewish roots arguably overshadows debates surrounding baptism or predestination. To its credit, the Catholic Church has taken steps to sever this hostility. Recently, the Roman Catholic world commemorated the 60th anniversary of the Nostra Aetate proclamation. On October 28, 1965, Pope Paul VI issued this declaration, officially recognizing the relationship between the Church and non-Christian religions as part of the Second Vatican Council. This declaration affirmed the rights of various faiths, upheld the enduring covenant with Israel, absolved Jews of Jesus's death, and condemned antisemitism as contradictory to Christian values. This event represented a watershed moment, as the largest Christian denomination repudiated centuries of anti-Jewish persecution..All Christians must understand the theological roots of antisemitism, as this legacy has provided fertile ground for antisemitism in the Western world. When non-Jews gained control of the early church, they misappropriated Jewish scriptures and displaced Christianity's Jewish foundations. For example, the Council of Nicaea severed the link between Easter and Passover, shifting the holy day from the Jewish Sabbath to Sunday. This “replacement theology” has characterized both the Catholic and Orthodox Churches, portraying Jews as pitiable and deserving of their plight for rejecting Christianity. Without proper Jewish context, a distorted narrative emerged, depicting manipulative Jews versus a righteous Jesus. The ancient lie that Jews killed Jesus justified their exile and rationalized Christian persecution throughout Europe, persisting even before the Holocaust. Only in some segments of the Puritan movement and later among evangelicals did Christians begin to re-examine Scriptures, grasping how anti-Judaism contributed to antisemitism. Thus, improved Christian relations with Jews are a relatively recent development. Islam also has its own replacement theology, viewing Judaism and Christianity as fulfilled within Islam, but historically reserved its most profound contempt for Jews who did not accept its faith. Why recount this religious history? The Christian West must confront and reject antisemitism's Christian roots to foster lasting change in its political culture. The burning and difficult question remains whether anti-Judaism is so entrenched in the Christian narrative that total abandonment is necessary. Many Christians now turn to the Noahide movement, which offers an alternative monotheistic framework that embraces Judaism rather than seeking to displace it. Christianity requires a new reformation to fundamentally reject its anti-Judaism legacy. The Catholic Church could declare Nostra Aetate as official Church doctrine on par with other fundamental doctrines, thereby isolating Catholic individuals like Nick Fuentes and Candace Owens, who espouse harmful views. Shedding these antiquated ways of thinking would reorient the West toward a more tolerant and unified Canadian spiritual and political discourse. It is essential that our national conversations reflect genuine respect for all faiths, rather than dignifying dangerous historical prejudices. Embracing a reformed Christian approach can lead to greater solidarity with the Jewish community and contribute to a healthier, more inclusive society. This transformation within Christianity must prioritize understanding, dialogue, and a commitment to combating antisemitism, ensuring that the mistakes of the past do not shape the future.Joseph Quesnel is a policy commentator based in Nova Scotia.