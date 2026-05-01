QUESNEL: Cowichan isn’t about indigenous vs. ‘settlers’ — it’s about who actually owns British Columbia

The ongoing feud over property rights that the Cowichan ruling triggered creates neither a "White" problem nor an "Indian" problem — it generates a land certainty crisis that threatens every British Columbian.Most of the rhetoric out there avoids that, but some of it treads onto racial grounds or carries those undertones, whether conscious or unconscious. This framing deliberately echoes Canada's historical "Indian problem" characterization — the persistent notion that indigenous people caused trouble when they resisted Western values and rejected individual property rights. Indigenous communities counter with their own "government problem” — centuries of broken promises, abandoned treaty obligations, and policies that consistently favoured settlers over First Nations’ rights.Both perspectives hold truth, but racial framings obscure the real issue: uncertain land ownership that affects all British Columbians.The Cowichan decision exposes how British Columbia's early abandonment of treaty-making planted a legal time bomb. The province stopped negotiating with indigenous nations, yet courts later ruled that Aboriginal title survived government neglect. Judges now apply these findings retroactively, invalidating historical Crown grants and creating property market chaos..Federal judges declared invalid Crown grants issued between 1938 and 1955 in the Cowichan Valley because they were issued on unceded indigenous territory. The court determined the Crown lacked authority to grant these lands. This decision now jeopardizes thousands of property owners who purchased homes and businesses believing they held a clear title.Indigenous communities never targeted individual property owners. Their constitutional quest for land justice inevitably conflicts with ownership security expectations that underpin property markets, creating unavoidable tension between legitimate rights and established interests.This uncertainty paralyzes transactions across affected regions. Potential buyers avoid properties with questionable titles. Mortgage lenders refuse financing on contested lands. Insurance companies withdraw coverage. Municipal governments hesitate to approve developments. The uncertainty spreads through interconnected markets, affecting indigenous and non-indigenous communities equally. The economic impact extends far beyond immediate parties to land disputes.Distilled to its essence, as the cliché goes, this is not personal, it's just business.Perhaps some may be surprised to learn that securing indigenous title forms a critical part of resolving uncertainty over mainstream property rights. What do I mean exactly?.Well, land claims agreements (also called 'modern treaties') clarify indigenous rights to land and resources, so we all know who owns what. That's a very good thing in this context. If the solution to a problem is certainty, no one has to care how someone feels about indigenous rights or the wisdom of past decisions or even how each community views the other. Resolving outstanding Aboriginal title claims offers the most effective long-term solution. Modern treaties establish precise boundaries between indigenous territories and provincial Crown lands. These agreements clarify ownership, enable development, and create revenue-sharing mechanisms. Treaty settlements provide certainty that allows normal economic activity to resume.British Columbia's treaty process has produced several modern agreements, but many First Nations remain without settled land claims. Accelerating negotiations would prevent future Cowichan-style disputes while providing legal certainty for existing property owners who find themselves caught in constitutional crossfire.At the same time, governments must adopt immediate and binding measures that protect current property holders while negotiations proceed. Compensation mechanisms, title insurance programs, or legislative frameworks could shield homeowners and businesses from retroactive title challenges that threaten their investments through no fault of their own..We may need to open up our constitution to property rights, or perhaps, if that proves too much, governments can adopt clear measures to guarantee title while we expedite outstanding land claims to create final certainty.Racial conflict narratives or making this into a feud between indigenous people and the rest of Canada distracts from practical solutions and can bring us into unhelpful or even destructive rabbit holes.Let's distill the conflict: indigenous communities seek recognition of constitutional rights. Property owners want secure investments. Businesses require predictable legal frameworks.Solving the underlying uncertainty serves everyone's interests better than prolonged conflict over competing claims that courts must ultimately resolve.Joseph Quesnel is a policy commentator based in Nova Scotia.