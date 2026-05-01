Opinion

QUESNEL: Cowichan isn’t about indigenous vs. ‘settlers’ — it’s about who actually owns British Columbia

The Cowichan ruling exposes a province-wide property rights breakdown that threatens homeowners, investors, and Indigenous communities alike.
Cowichan Decision meeting in Richmond
Cowichan Decision meeting in RichmondPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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