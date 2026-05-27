Opinion

QUESNEL: Goodbye Guilbeault — Canada’s energy future depends on moving past eco-extremism

From Greenpeace activism to the federal Cabinet, Guilbeault became the face of aggressive anti-oil policies that hurt investment, jobs, and national unity.
Steven Guilbeault
Steven Guilbeault Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Liberal Party
Steven Guilbeault
Resignation
Greenpeace
Opinion
Opinion Column
eco-terrorists
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news