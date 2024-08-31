QUESNEL: Handle the truth with care

Joseph Quesnel is a commentator based in Nova Scotia.Years ago, I was a regular columnist with the Winnipeg Sun.However, one of my pet peeves was when I could tell the headline writer did not read my entire column before deciding to post a certain title. It shows disrespect to the writer and it, of course, creates a misleading response or sets up straw man arguments. I felt this way again when I received some well-intentioned critiques of a column I wrote for this publication several weeks ago. The editorial discussed language used to discuss issues involving the Kamloops graves allegations and the residential schools legacy. On social media, I noticed some critics were taking their criticism of my piece out on the Western Standard. To those I would say: My column is an opinion piece, it obviously doesn’t speak for the publication. The Western Standard was publishing someone’s opinion (i.e. mine.) Your fight is with me, not the Western Standard.Sadly, there is also a slight undercurrent of identity politics in some criticisms. One Twitter post implied I only think the way I do because I identify as Metis. One prominent critic referred to me solely as an “Indigenous activist” in criticizing my argument. How would he feel if I dismissed his arguments as simply the words of an “old white guy?”It is key we focus on arguments, not ancestries.I addressed the editorial chiefly to those who identify on the right. This seemed to mystify some. Well, here is my reasoning. I am a conservative writer addressing a conservative audience on a news platform that conservatives frequent. Most commentators tackling the Kamloops graves issue tend to come from the right. Moreover, conservatives have had troubled relations with indigenous communities.Yes, I take issue with those who call the Kamloops allegation a hoax. However, some of my well-meaning detractors missed why I say that.Yes, it is wrong to say a community found bodies in Kamloops. I am very public on that. I wrote a column in February of this year urging the new national chief of the Assembly of First Nations to take the lead in saying the graves allegations were unproven. I have also condemned arson and vandalism committed against Canada’s churches in the wake of these unproven allegations.I also stated I don’t accept the residential schools were “genocidal.” I have said that many times.My problem with the term is two-fold. First, the term “hoax” in common usage connotes a malicious deception. Yes, the allegations are unproven, but there is no definitive proof of malicious deception. Yes, it is very wrong to present allegations as proven facts. But using this term ascribes unproven malicious motives to various actors. The Kamloops chief who initially made these reports may have been motivated by over-zealous enthusiasm and sincerely believed further analysis would show the anomalies to be bodies. Now, perhaps embarrassment has set in.Yes, it is wrong for First Nations to take money to investigate allegations and then not investigate them, but that does not prove that someone set out to “grift.” That speaks to motive.Those claiming to be zealous for the truth apparently don’t want to wait for all the facts to emerge so we can see the whole picture. They prefer definitive claims. There is a temptation when one fancies oneself an iconoclast on some matter to fall into hubris that clouds out nuance, wisdom and empathy.My critics did not seem to appreciate my argument was — at its heart about the importance of communication.We have choice in how we try to get to truth and fact about the graves allegations. We can choose better words to move the quest for truth further along and build better relations with First Nations.This term also has unavoidable connection to the whole residential schools issue. Modern readers who are accustomed to so much content often only read headlines and skim editorials. Many read “hoax” and think the writer is saying the whole residential schools issue is a hoax. They commit the first sin I identified at the start.Language is a tool for relationship building; how we talk about each other matters. This clearly cuts both ways. This is why societies give up certain terms to describe people after that group no longer believes it speaks respectfully about their community.Real people were hurt and abused at many of these schools. Would someone not tread carefully if it involved their community? We should call for truth about the graves and the residential schools, but we should always be mindful how we are doing that.Conservatives who believe in limited government and presumably are opposed to Ottawa's worst centralizing impulses would not want to be seen as defending that policy regime.Those on the right should call for truth about this issue, but we don't have to sacrifice nuance, wisdom, and empathy in the process. 