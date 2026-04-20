Opinion

QUESNEL: Indigenous determination will confront Alberta’s impending independence crisis

The independence movement can't ignore First Nations and Métis peoples — and pretending otherwise will doom it before it starts.
Alberta Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson joined leaders from Montana First Nation to announce Budget 2024 funding for the Aboriginal Business Investment Fund.
Alberta Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson joined leaders from Montana First Nation to announce Budget 2024 funding for the Aboriginal Business Investment Fund.Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
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Alberta
First Nations
Indigenous
Metis
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column

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