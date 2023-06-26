King George III Royal Proclamation

On October 7, 1763, King George III issued a Royal Proclamation for the administration of British territories in North America. The Proclamation is a foundational document marking the beginning of Canada's historic link with Great Britain and British parliamentary institutions. It was also important in establishing the core elements of the relationship between First Nations people and the Crown, recognizing First Nations rights in Canada and defining the treaty-making process that is still used. 

 Wiki Commons

Reflecting on the evolution of federal policy, it should be obvious in the third decade of the 21st century that one significant mistake made by the federal government in history was to federalize every issue involving indigenous peoples.

Royal Proclamation

The 1763 Royal Proclamation

For better or worse, the British set out on the federalizing policy path starting with the Royal Proclamation of 1763 which determined that the indigenous inhabitants of this land would be treated as collectives and negotiated with through signed treaties that set out rights and responsibilities. From the start, though, it was the central government and it alone that dealt with First Nation communities.

Ellis Ross

Ellis Ross MLA

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.