Opinion

Quesnel: Iraq a much better place with Saddam Hussein

"On balance, the invasion and its aftermath have created a unique semi-democratic state that is better for regional and global security."
Saddam Hussein
Saddam HusseinCourtesy Wikicommons
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Stephen Harper
Iraq
Saddam Hussein

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news