Indians in hard hats

Indigenous hopes for a more prosperous future hinge on work in the energy industry. For them, the Just Transition is not good news, says writer Joseph Quesnel.

 Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers

Indigenous business leader Blaine Favel once said: “Reconciliation means that indigenous people should not be the poorest people in lands that belong to us.”

Basically, First Nations lost out on so much in economic development in Canada’s history, the point is to rectify this situation by giving them tools to succeed in the modern economy.

Tags

Columnist (First Nations)

Joseph Quesnel is a Columnist for the Western Standard. He has a degree in Journalism from Carleton University and served over three years as lead staff writer at Drum/First Perspective.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

PersonOne
PersonOne

Excellent article, one that shows that many more Canadians are impacted than just 'whiny' Alberta. Just Transition is bad for Canada. The Liberals are bad for Canada. Support for the Globalist agenda is lower than we are allowed to see.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.