National Chief RoseAnne Archibald

National Chief RoseAnne Archibald 

 Image courtesy Twitter

The recent debacle involving RoseAnne Archibald as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) should lead to some serious soul searching among First Nations about the future and purpose of an organization that claims to represent all First Nations in the country.

For those who have not been following the news on this, the AFN voted on June 28 to remove the national chief after a third-party investigation found she violated the organization’s harassment and conduct policies.

Tags

Columnist (First Nations)

Joseph Quesnel is a Columnist for the Western Standard. He has a degree in Journalism from Carleton University and served over three years as lead staff writer at Drum/First Perspective.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Footloose
Footloose

The very first thing the AFN needs to reform is the removal of their prime criminal enabler Justin Trudeau. As proof, I offer his first act as PM was to remove the requirement of annual FN Band financial audits. o more needs to be said.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.