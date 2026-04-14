Opinion

QUESNEL: Pope Leo vs Trump — when religious leaders pick the wrong battles

From Nigeria to Iran, the Pope’s silence on real evil exposes a troubling prejudice against democratic self-defense and the reality of ‘Just War.’
Pope Leo XIV found himself the target of a scathing attack by US President Donald Trump.
Pope Leo XIV found himself the target of a scathing attack by US President Donald Trump.WS Canva
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Donald Trump
China
Nigeria
War
Iran
Christians
Conflict
Opinion
Opinion Column
Pope Leo

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