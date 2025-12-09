QUESNEL: Sacred or sinister? Rethinking religious defences in hate speech

After careful deliberation, I now support removing the religious exemption defence for promoting hatred in Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act. This decision stems from the urgent need to address the current surge in hate-related incidents, particularly anti-Semitic attacks, and to take a firm stand against weaponizing faith to spread hatred. The rising tide of anti-Semitism in Canada and globally demands a robust legislative response.The proposed legislation introduces crucial measures to combat hate-motivated acts and violence. It creates new offences to punish those who intimidate people entering schools, places of worship, and community centers. This provision is particularly important given recent incidents where Jewish students have felt threatened on campuses across North America. The bill also establishes a distinct hate-crime offence, recognizing the unique harm caused by hate-motivated crimes. It streamlines the prosecution process by removing the requirement for federal attorney general consent, potentially leading to swifter justice. Additionally, it targets public displays of hateful content, addressing the growing problem of hate speech in both physical and digital spaces.

As a person of faith, I share the apprehensions voiced by various religious groups and commentators. We worry that governments might use these new provisions to target legitimate expressions of faith, particularly regarding contentious issues like gender identity and family values. The concern that sincere religious beliefs could be misconstrued as hate speech is valid and deserves serious consideration. However, the context of this bill's introduction has swayed my opinion.This legislation directly responds to an alarming increase in anti-Semitic incidents, many originating from within Canada's Islamic community. Extremists are quoting passages from the Quran and Hadith to justify attacks on Jewish people. The Hadith, a collection of Muhammad's sayings and actions, holds significant influence in Islamic teachings but is being misused to spread hate. It's crucial to recognize that this misuse does not represent mainstream Islam, but rather a radical fringe that distorts religious teachings for hateful purposes..In Europe and the United States, radical imams and Islamic leaders often deliver hateful rhetoric that poisons minds. We know this is happening in Canada too. We've seen numerous examples of inflammatory sermons being shared on social media, reaching vulnerable individuals and potentially radicalizing them. These individuals shouldn't be able to hide behind religious exemptions in Canada, claiming "It's just my religion" as a defence for promoting hatred. This loophole has allowed some to escape accountability for words that have real-world consequences.The Charter of Rights and Freedoms will continue to protect religious freedom, and courts have established high thresholds for proving willful promotion of hatred. This robust legal framework ensures that genuine religious expression remains protected. The courts have shown that they can distinguish between sincere religious beliefs and deliberate attempts to promote hatred. This bill won't prevent religious bodies from teaching their faith, even when it involves controversial scriptures. Instead, it targets the specific weaponization of faith to intimidate, harass, or commit violence.

Removing the religious exemption brings all faiths under the same scrutiny, potentially preventing bad actors from tarnishing sincere religious practice. It addresses scenarios like someone screaming "Christ killers" outside a Jewish day school to intimidate students, which should not receive protection under any religious exemption. This equal application of the law across all faiths is crucial for maintaining social cohesion and preventing the perception that certain groups are above the law. One hopes sincere people of faith would want their faith to have no connection to documented acts of hate.

I am mainly skeptical of removing the exemption over the long term because I don't trust woke legislators, governments, and institutions. Given the current climate of anti-Semitic hatred fueled largely by extremist interpretations of Islam, I support passing this bill with the exemption removed. We can't create laws targeting only one faith, so a broader approach is necessary. This approach recognizes that hate can come from any source and that no religion should be used as a shield for promoting hatred.I propose allowing the amended bill to pass and observing its real-world effects. It can address the pressing issue of anti-Semitic hate while providing a legal framework to combat hatred from all sources. The implementation of this law should be closely monitored to ensure it's not misused against legitimate religious expression. If future misuse occurs against traditional faiths, we can amend or repeal the provision. This approach balances addressing immediate concerns with maintaining flexibility for future adjustments, ultimately serving to protect both religious freedom and vulnerable communities.

In summary, while the removal of the religious exemption is not without risks, the current climate of rising anti-Semitic hate and the misuse of religious texts to justify violence necessitate this action. By carefully monitoring its implementation and preparing for future adjustments, we can work towards a society that respects both religious freedom and the right of all individuals to live free from hatred and discrimination.

Joseph Quesnel is a policy commentator based in Nova Scotia.