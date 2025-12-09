Opinion

QUESNEL: Sacred or sinister? Rethinking religious defences in hate speech

The moral case for ending religious immunity in hate speech laws.
Anti-Israel demonstrators in Vancouver
Anti-Israel demonstrators in VancouverPhoto by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Islam
Religious Exemption
Christianity
Opinion
Opinion Column
anti-semitism
Combatting Hate Act
Bill C9

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news