There's growing evidence that our security agencies are not taking eco-terrorism seriously in this country. As Canadians have their eyes glued to ongoing reports of Chinese government interference into the 2019 and 2021 elections, another sinister threat is emerging, and it seems that political biases at our top security agency could be blinding them to it.
Late last month, Coastal GasLink (CGL) — the company building a pipeline between Dawson Creek and Kitimat — was made aware of claims made on an anarchist website about a coordinated sabotage attack on their pipeline.
The claims are that individuals have been slowly damaging the pipeline and concealing the damages, with the goal to further delay the already-delayed project. CGL reports that about 84 per cent of the pipeline is done, but the project has faced delays and cost overruns. These sabotage claims come after a horrific attack in February 2022 where masked, axe-wielding assailants attacked a CGL worksite and escaped with millions of dollars in damages. No arrests have been made in connection with the attacks.
Individuals and groups in Canada have extremist views about pipelines that are leading them to engage in violent behaviour. But, when asking the Canadian Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS) about its current assessment of the emerging threat of eco-terrorism to Canada, a CSIS spokesperson sidestepped this specific threat.
“Ideologically motivated violent extremism (IMVE) is a complex and constantly evolving threat, fuelled by proponents that are driven by a range of influences rather than a singular belief system. Extreme racist, misogynistic and anti-authority views combined with personal grievances can result in an individual’s willingness to incite, enable, or mobilize to violence,” said Brandon Champagne, a CSIS spokesperson, in an emailed response.
When pressed to comment on specific extremism committed by individuals motivated by environmentalism or climate change zealotry, Champagne declined to respond.
Not only did the CSIS spokesperson not comment on extremism motivated by extreme environmentalist views, but he also pointed out climate change 'denial' as a trigger for extremism. “Some narratives from IMVE threat actors will deny the existence of climate change while others will denounce the resulting policy direction as government overreach or a form of societal control. And while climate change becomes an increasingly important geopolitical and policy issue, the range of polarizing narratives (often tied to conspiracy theories) regarding government solutions — and the rate at which these solutions are implemented — may result in greater potential for serious violence in an attempt to hasten the pace of change or to protect threat actors perceived social/economic or political standing.” Deflection from CSIS?
This seems odd given that there is more plain evidence of individuals motivated by climate alarmism turning to extremism than climate change 'deniers.' In fact, one never hears of someone disbelieving in climate change committing violence. Where have CSIS intelligence officers and Public Safety Canada been hanging out?
Reviewing the statements from CSIS, it seems they are solely fixated on violence that is associated with the right. Why would that be? Has CSIS and perhaps even Public Safety Canada become infected with Woke obsessions that have overcome other public institutions? Have they become beholden to climate change narratives and don’t want to recognize how this rhetoric has radicalized some?
A spokesperson from Public Safety Canada could not respond in time for this article, but their website, as well as that of CSIS, is very sparse on ideological threats from environmental extremism. Public Safety Canada maintains a list of terrorist entities operating in Canada and there is no hint of any environmentally motivated organizations. Usual Islamist entities? Check. Proud Boys? Of course. Anarchist groups committed to ‘protecting’ the planet? Nada.
To corroborate this blind spot, this author reviewed past testimony from officials with CSIS and Public Safety Canada when they have been questioned in front of legislative committees about emerging threats in Canada. Sure enough, the ideological blind spots are evident.
In her opening remarks to the parliamentary standing committee on Public Safety and National Security in May 2022, CSIS Assistant Director Cherie Henderson stated that, “CSIS has the mandate to investigate threats to the security of Canada, to advise the government on these threats, and to take steps to reduce them. However, it is not illegal to be hateful, racist or misogynist. Freedom of speech is constitutionally protected, and while the Internet is filled with bigoted and misogynistic language and narrative much of it falls under the category of “awful but lawful”
Sure enough, she lists threats as “Neo-Nazis groups” and those influenced by “anti-government” rhetoric. She also, of course, has to mention threats to elected officials from people affiliated with the Freedom Convoy. In fact, the security officials in their testimony only ever used the term “right wing” to describe violence and extremism.
The fixation of extremism associated with the political right did not escape notice. During the hearing, Dale Lloyd — a Conservative MP from Saskatchewan — pointed out some glaring blind spots in the work done by CSIS.
“I have a copy of your 2021 CSIS report. It lists off a lot of ideologically motivated violent extremist examples, but there's not one example of 30 churches being burned down in Canada last year,” he stated. The attacks on churches were largely believed to be motivated by anti-Catholic sentiments after allegations about graves at some residential schools in Canada.
Lloyd then quotes from the words of CSIS where they engage with community leaders and advocacy groups to offer “support and solidarity” to reinforce that there is no room for racial prejudice in Canada. Lloyd then asked if CSIS reached and showed support for the victims of church related arsons and vandalism.
When some MPs inquired about attacks on pipelines both in Canada and in the United States, the security officials shift to discussing “critical infrastructure” and the need to protect it but do not go into discussing the ideological motivations of individuals or name any groups. It seems that when it comes to ideological motivation, only right-leaning extremist individuals and groups are worthy of interest.
Some MPs also expressed their genuine astonishment that after a year, no arrests into the Coastal GasLink eco-terrorist attacks had been made.
This is a problem noticed on the right in the United States as well. After a Supreme Court decision on abortion was leaked, pregnancy care centres and Roman Catholic churches were hit across the United States. Some Supreme Court judges were also targeted for violent intimidation. Yet security was lax, and it took Republican politicians to point out the double standard.
Left wing violence is being ignored, downplayed, or otherwise given a free pass.
On the specific matter of eco-terrorism, one wonders if this is the result of increasingly alarmist rhetoric about climate change. The conversation has shifted towards more shrill tones — it is now a climate crisis and a climate emergency. We are reading increasingly of people suffering from anxiety over climate change. It would not take much from someone blocking a roadway (from the likes of Extinction Rebellion) to attacking pipeline projects. The ‘Just Transition’ is not evidently happening quick enough for some.
We urgently need to understand how climate change alarmist rhetoric is radicalizing individuals to believe they are justified in vandalizing equipment and terrorizing people. Schools and the media need to tone down their alarmist rhetoric now.
Unless CSIS and Public Safety Canada are sitting on some serious evidence about eco-terrorists in Canada, the evidence is showing this threat — like much violence committed by left wingers — is being ignored. Eco-terrorism is real in Canada, and we need our security agencies to understand this threat and take it seriously.
