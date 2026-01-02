QUESNEL: The price of ‘mushy nationalism’ — why Canada needs a stronger citizenship standard in the age of diaspora power

Canada must act to stop a future referendum, but it's not the one in Alberta or Quebec. A referendum campaign organized by Sikhs for Justice, a pro-Khalistani group, has been taking place with little notice from most Canadians. Recently, over 53,000 Canadian Sikhs from Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec voted in Ottawa during the latest phase of the Khalistan Referendum, forming lines stretching nearly two kilometres.Canada hosts one of the largest Sikh diasporas outside India, with a vibrant and diverse community. Canadian Sikhs actively contribute to all aspects of Canadian society, including politics, business, arts, and community life. A small but vocal segment openly supports the Khalistani cause, advocating for an independent Sikh state. This has led to tensions with India, which views such activities as a threat to its sovereignty and often criticizes Canada for not curbing extremism. The 2023 assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistani leader in British Columbia, and Canada's subsequent allegations of Indian government involvement, significantly escalated diplomatic tensions between the two countries.The 1985 bombing of Air India Flight 182, Canada's worst terrorist attack, stemmed from Sikh-India tensions. This act of terror was a direct response to Operation Blue Star in June 1984, when the Indian government ordered a military assault on the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, Punjab, a Sikh holy shrine that had become a stronghold for militants advocating for Khalistan.Extremist elements within this movement are using Canada as a launching pad for their cause and to create conflict with India. Canada should not allow this to continue. While individuals can peacefully promote the idea of a Khalistani state, hosting a referendum clearly crosses a line. Other countries would not accept independence diaspora groups from Canada operating in this manner on their soil, so we should stop this from happening. This referendum occurred while our prime minister was meeting with the Indian prime minister over important trade relations, potentially undermining Canada's foreign policy interests..Security agencies should address Sikh extremist elements, but Sikh communities as a whole should not face collective punishment. Sikhs face enough prejudice and discrimination due to their distinctive religious attire (they wear turbans and some carry ceremonial daggers) to face accusations of ‘dual loyalty.’ Jewish Canadians faced this stereotype and no group should carry that stigma. Instead, Sikh groups should work with Canadian agencies to isolate extremists.Canada faces a broader problem with foreign interference. We must engage with diaspora communities that are becoming "Fifth Column" elements. For instance, some Islamic organizations have contributed to harassment of Jewish communities and maintain ties with foreign Islamist elements.It's time to demand more from Canadian citizenship. Canada should require new citizens to forsake old hatreds and prejudices or risk citizenship revocation. Some German states now require new immigrants to accept Israel's existence before granting citizenship. Citizenship is not just a piece of paper, and Canada is not merely a convenient launching pad for continuing battles from countries of previous attachment..Canada's strength has been its acceptance of diverse cultures without imposing a nationalism that erases differences. However, our "mushy nationalism" has come at a heavy cost. Multiculturalism doesn't mean abandoning core values and shared identity. Becoming a Canadian is a privilege, not a right, and we've forgotten that to our collective detriment.We need to find a balance between our long-standing anti-American national identity and our default "post-national" multiculturalism. Canada should adopt a stronger, more coherent nationalism that embraces different cultures and communities while demanding shared values and a common history.We need our politicians or a political party to advocate for stronger citizenship and national identity. That would be a great election to behold. Such a campaign could spark a much-needed national debate on what it means to be Canadian and how to balance diversity with a unified national identity. It would challenge citizens to reflect on their commitment to Canadian values and potentially reshape the political landscape..In the meantime, politicians and security agencies must demand more from diaspora communities and stop any groups organizing activities that interfere with national security and foreign policy. This approach should apply not only to Sikh extremists but to any group that seeks to use Canada as a platform for promoting foreign conflicts or undermining Canadian interests.The challenge lies in maintaining Canada's commitment to diversity and inclusion while ensuring that all citizens and residents prioritize their loyalty to Canada and its values. This may require a re-evaluation of immigration policies, citizenship requirements, and integration programs to better promote a unified Canadian identity alongside cultural diversity.Addressing these issues will require open dialogue, cooperation between communities and government agencies, and a willingness to confront difficult questions about national identity and the responsibilities of citizenship in a multicultural society.Joseph Quesnel is a policy commentator based in Nova Scotia.