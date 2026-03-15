QUESNEL: The world's economy has a chokehold — Iran has its hands around it

It is time to abandon the illusion that the conflict with the Iranian regime is merely someone else’s problem. Beyond its role as a leading state sponsor of terrorism, the regime in Tehran possesses the capacity to severely cripple the global economy. Specifically, Iran’s repeated threats to blockade the Strait of Hormuz demonstrate why the current leadership poses an existential threat to global stability. To secure international commerce and protect the modern economic order, the world must confront the reality that the survival of this regime is incompatible with global security.Critics often dismiss geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East as disputes solely concerning oil and billionaire wealth. However, this perspective ignores the fundamental role energy prices play in the standard of living for every demographic, from the wealthy to the working poor. Energy remains the bedrock of the modern economy, and the Strait of Hormuz is its jugular. Although many analysts believe the regime cannot completely close the Strait, this could certainly do much damage to marine traffic.The Strait of Hormuz is unequivocally the world's most critical oil chokepoint. Located between Oman and Iran, this narrow waterway connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. At its narrowest point, the shipping lanes are only two miles wide in either direction. Despite its size, the Strait facilitates the passage of almost 21 million barrels of oil per day. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), this volume accounts for roughly 21% of total global petroleum liquid consumption. Furthermore, the Strait handles over one-quarter of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade.Because the majority of major Middle Eastern oil producers — including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, and Kuwait — rely on this route for exports, any disruption creates immediate, catastrophic ripple effects. A blockade would not merely spike gas prices; it would inflate the cost of logistics, manufacturing, and food production worldwide..The Iranian regime wields this geographic leverage as a weapon of asymmetric warfare. History demonstrates their willingness to use it. Following sanctions imposed in 2011-2012 regarding its nuclear program, Iranian officials explicitly threatened to close the Strait, backing down only after the US and NATO deployed significant naval assets to the region. More recently, between 2019 and 2024, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) escalated tensions by seizing foreign tankers and sabotaging commercial vessels within these waters.Most nations agree that a regime actively sponsoring terrorism and destabilizing regional security through proxies — such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, and the Houthis in Yemen — cannot be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons. However, the international community often overlooks the immediate threat: no single aggressive nation should possess the power to hold the global economy hostage whenever it faces diplomatic pressure.Currently, the US and Israel bear the disproportionate cost of containing this threat. By checking Iranian aggression, they are essentially underwriting the security of the global energy market.This reality highlights a persistent imbalance in Western alliances. Critics argue that nations like Canada and various European NATO members benefit from the security umbrella provided by the American military while offering little material support. There is validity to the argument that allied nations often “free ride" on US defence spending while criticizing American foreign policy from a distance.While not every nation needs to commit ground troops, the defence of the global economy requires a unified front. The current Iranian regime has eroded its claim to sovereignty by consistently attacking other nations through proxy militias and threatening international waters. Canada and other allies must recognize that the fight to contain the Mullahs is not a regional skirmish, but a defence of the global economic system. It is time for the broader international community to move beyond passive support and actively contribute to the efforts to protect the world from economic devastation.Joseph Quesnel is a policy commentator based in Nova Scotia.