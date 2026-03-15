Opinion

QUESNEL: The world's economy has a chokehold — Iran has its hands around it

The Strait of Hormuz carries 21% of global oil. One rogue regime shouldn't have the power to shut it down.
The Strait of Hormuz, global choke point for oil shipments
The Strait of Hormuz, global choke point for oil shipments Google Maps
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Oil
Lng
Iran
Opinion
Opinion Column
Strait Of Hormuz
global economy

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