CGL
Image courtesy RCMP

At its core, the dispute over the Coastal GasLink pipeline project is really about non-indigenous environmentalists telling First Nations what to do with their own lands.

They can’t handle that the community’s only duly elected governing body — along with a majority of residents through a referendum — support Coastal GasLink, along with the dozens of other First Nations along the pipeline route. As the pipeline nears completion, they will use all the money at their disposal to co-opt a carefully selected group of Wet’suwet’en 'hereditary' chiefs to do their dirty work and try to make the project untenable.

Columnist (First Nations)

Joseph Quesnel is a Columnist for the Western Standard. He has a degree in Journalism from Carleton University and served over three years as lead staff writer at Drum/First Perspective.

