At its core, the dispute over the Coastal GasLink pipeline project is really about non-indigenous environmentalists telling First Nations what to do with their own lands.
They can’t handle that the community’s only duly elected governing body — along with a majority of residents through a referendum — support Coastal GasLink, along with the dozens of other First Nations along the pipeline route. As the pipeline nears completion, they will use all the money at their disposal to co-opt a carefully selected group of Wet’suwet’en 'hereditary' chiefs to do their dirty work and try to make the project untenable.
This is why it is so important to expose the ‘eco-colonialism’ at work here and support Wet’suwet’en people who want to engage with the energy sector.
Despite being about 80 per cent complete, the project is still facing challenges from environmentalists using a small segment of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs as cover for their agenda.
Expect more attempted delays and shenanigans as we get closer to the expected project completion of November-December this year.
Earlier this month, a group of hereditary chiefs and representatives with the David Suzuki Foundation were calling for a stop-work order over what they call a failure to control sediment on the Clore River. Wet’suwet’en representatives said they observed and photographed a dam rupture on the river during a flyover.
The groups allege the sediment floating downstream could severely damage salmon and steelhead populations.
This is yet another attempt from environmentalists collaborating with the chiefs to obstruct construction on the pipeline. In January 2023, they reported a failure to control silt and erosion into the same river, attempting another work stop order. The reports were accurate but Costal GasLink committed to work with the BC Environmental Assessment Office to fix the issue.
This comes as the company has reported significant cost overruns in the project, citing labour shortages and contractor underperformance. However, informed observers would say large projects are prone to overruns. Examples include the Site C dam, the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, and the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project. In fact, it is very rare to see a project of this magnitude that is within budget.
However, it is documented that environmentalists engage in targeted campaigns to undermine confidence in projects by going after investors and insurers.
The problem for Coastal GasLink is these environmentalists have very deep pockets and will shamelessly use indigenous people for their causes not caring what that community actually wants. As Robert Lyman — an Ottawa based energy policy consultant — documented back in 2019, environmentalist non-governmental organizations enjoy a significant advantage in term of money and resources, much more than conventional political parties and market-oriented think tanks.
Environmentalists have exploited divisions and uncertainties over hereditary chief systems in British Columbia to their advantage. Many clan-based First Nations in BC certainly hold to systems that recognize hereditary chiefs but environmentalists have created a wedge with some hereditary chiefs — one stresses some — from the Wet’suwet’en Nation who have expressed reservations about Coastal GasLink.
Theresa Tait-Day — a female hereditary chief from that community — has stated she was pushed out from her traditional role when she voiced support for Coastal GasLink. She also alleged important figures within the hereditary chiefs are funded through the Tides Foundation (this has been documented as Tides provided significant funding towards the Office of the Wet'suwet'en.) Tait-Day has also stated some of those supporting the hereditary chiefs are protesters who have no support from the community. Many of the protesters and chiefs at the work camps are being funded to agitate and obstruct work on the pipeline. She alleged that Molly Wikham — who is a prominent First Nation face on the protest side — has received almost $2 million through GoFundMe to continue agitation at the camps.
This is no longer an internal dispute within the Wet’suwet’en Nation over governance and who speaks for the community. It is an orchestrated and well-funded campaign by outside activists to subvert and co-opt indigenous players for certain goals. Between 2019-2020, Canadians from the outside looking in misinterpreted the issue as a united First Nation community fighting an oil pipeline. The reality is much different and continues to be so.
Complicating that picture are much more sinister forces that could serve to undermine trust in the project. While Canadians were distracted by the convoy protests in Ottawa, multiple armed assailants attacked a Coastal GasLink worksite in Houston, B.C., leading to millions in property damage and a terrorized workforce. Coastal GasLink workers and First Nation leaders involved with the project expressed horror over this eco-terrorism. So far, no arrests have been made in connection to these attacks. One wonders how Coastal GasLink and its investors are really feeling about the project in light of these attacks.
Is this environment of climate change hysteria and bellicose anti-oilsands rhetoric radicalizing a new generation of environmentalists?
Coastal GasLink shows us that two things need to happen. More exposure — ideally from Indigenous people — must be made of activists manipulating First Nation communities for their own ends. The other is the government and police needs to take eco-terrorism seriously as an emerging threat before it is too late.
