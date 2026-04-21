Opinion

QUESNEL: Two tiers, one country — Canada’s ‘two-tier media system’ is undermining trust in journalism

A divided press landscape — shaped by government funding and ideological fragmentation — demands market-driven reform and a broader definition of journalism.
Newspapers
NewspapersCourtesy CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Government Funded Media
Independent Media
Opinion
Standing Committee On Canadian Heritage
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news