QUESNEL: When ‘colonial trauma’ becomes a get-out-of-jail-free card

On a rural road near Brantford, Ontario, Darris Wilson slammed his Dodge Ram pickup truck into a small Mitsubishi subcompact car, killing 12-year-old Sierra Beverly and severely injuring her mother, Naomi. Wilson was originally charged with impaired operation causing death and bodily harm but was eventually convicted of dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm, an offence carrying a sentence of up to 14 years. Yet last month, Justice Gethin Edward, an indigenous judge and member of the Six Nations of the Grand River, sentenced Wilson to two years of house arrest. The Crown had requested at least four years in prison.In his ruling, Edward wrote: "Mr. Wilson's efforts to regain his culture, that which was taken from him and his family in a systematic fashion by the Government of Canada, will once again be taken by the state if the court imposes a four-year penitentiary sentence."This is familiar territory for Justice Edward. In 1998, he removed the Canadian and Ontario flags from his courtroom to placate an indigenous witness. In a 2014 ruling, Edward criticized the “Western medicine paradigm” in relation to Aboriginal constitutional rights, ruling in favour of indigenous remedies. How can a judge do all of this? Twenty-seven years ago, the Supreme Court of Canada handed down R. v. Gladue, a decision that mandated that judges consider “colonial trauma” when sentencing indigenous people. That ruling affirmed Parliament’s change to Section 718.2(e) of the Criminal Code, which instructs judges to consider all alternatives to imprisonment for all offenders but singles out indigenous offenders for specific attention. .But clearly, when you apply Gladue principles to real-life cases, you quickly abandon reason. For one, it is almost impossible to trace direct causality from past historical events or policy decisions to current crimes. According to a 2024 study published by the Yellowhead Institute, an indigenous-led think tank, Gladue principles incentivized offenders to claim questionable indigenous backgrounds in pursuit of lighter sentences. And a 2026 analysis by Bronwyn Eyre, Saskatchewan’s former minister of justice and attorney general, found the Gladue principle left indigenous women — who are often victims of violence at the hands of indigenous men — vulnerable when courts, following Gladue, treat indigenous men more leniently.A judge may see their role as a social worker or an ideological crusader, believing their decisions may help address societal issues, but their Gladue-inspired ruling does nothing to improve the conditions of indigenous communities and instead only releases offenders back into society to harm others. Moreover, by establishing indigenous identity as a factor in sentencing, the courts incentivize attorneys to scour genealogical records in search of any distant indigenous ancestry, even the most remote, or craft their defendant’s life story that fits the Gladue framework. .In reality, the Criminal Code already provides judges with considerable discretion over “mitigating circumstances” when sentencing. Section 718.1 provides a principle of proportionality under which the judge must balance the gravity of the offence against the responsibility of the offender. Courts in Canada already use pre-sentence reports that include an offender’s background before sentencing. Judges also now use so-called Impact of Race and Cultural Assessments (IRCAs) before sentencing. Canadians have lost faith in a justice system they see as prioritizing leniency and identity politics over public safety. The good news is that the federal Parliament can repeal the Gladue provisions and rely on the usual pre-sentence reports. Some legal analysts think this could trigger a constitutional challenge under Section 15, but that outcome is uncertain. Separate sentencing guidelines for any group assume bad group behaviour and downplay consequences while reducing individual responsibility. And based on the available evidence, these guidelines don’t even benefit the communities they’re supposed to help. Since 1999, when the Supreme Court handed down R. v. Gladue, the percentage of indigenous people incarcerated in federal prisons has increased from 17% to more than 30%.The case of Darris Wilson, who killed 12-year-old Sierra Beverly and severely injured her mother, Naomi, should finally prompt our policymakers to curb the ability of judges to grant lenient sentences based on nonsensical guidelines based on politics or racial grievance. Courts should apply the law and sentences impartially and not try to play the role of a social worker or activist. Joseph Quesnel is a senior fellow with the Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy.