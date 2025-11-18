QUESNEL: Workers' party or working government? NDP at a crossroads

Is the federal NDP ready for prime time? As the party prepares to choose a new leader in March 2026, this question becomes increasingly relevant. Despite the NDP's poor performance in the last federal election, political fortunes can change rapidly. A charismatic leader could reinvigorate the party, potentially elevating it to serious Opposition status or beyond.However, before selecting a new leader, NDP members must reconsider their stance on a critical issue: labour relations, particularly in essential public services. This topic is becoming increasingly important to Canadians and could significantly impact the party's future..EYRE: What would Elizabeth I think of Canada’s out-of-control spending?.Historically, NDP leaders have opposed back-to-work legislation, prioritizing workers' rights to strike. Former leaders Jagmeet Singh, Thomas Mulcair, and Jack Layton all criticized such measures, arguing they undermined workers' bargaining power. While advocating for working-class interests is legitimate and necessary, no party should be so beholden to these interests that it jeopardizes the broader public good.The experience of Bob Rae's NDP government in Ontario during the 1990s recession provides an instructive example. Faced with a severe budget crisis, Rae implemented the controversial "social contract," which included wage freezes and unpaid leave for public sector workers. While criticized by some as a betrayal of organized labour, it demonstrated a willingness to prioritize public interest over specific union demands when necessary.Recent years have seen increased public sector labour action, highlighting the need for effective government responses. When one studies Canada's labour history, we find that our current adversarial system has never been inevitable. .Previously, avoiding work stoppages was the primary goal. Canadian governments may need to return to a system that prioritizes labour peace without abandoning unions and collective bargaining. Governments must always have the ability to impose binding arbitration if it is deemed necessary. The Supreme Court's interpretation of freedom of association to include a right to strike has complicated matters, potentially limiting government options in labour disputes. This has led to increased use of the Notwithstanding Clause to protect public interests in some cases.For the NDP to be considered a serious contender for federal leadership, it must demonstrate an ability to balance worker advocacy with broader public interests. This balance is crucial not only for labour relations but for the modern Left to show it can govern for everyone. .BORG: Canadians told to cut carbon while COP30 delegates emit a Canadian town’s worth of co₂.The changing nature of work in the twenty-first century presents both challenges and opportunities for the NDP. With the rise of the gig economy, remote work, and automation, traditional labour models are being challenged. The party could position itself as forward-thinking by developing policies that address these new realities while still protecting workers' rights.Fiscal responsibility is another critical aspect. While the NDP is often associated with increased public spending, demonstrating an ability to balance social programs with economic stability could enhance its credibility among a broader range of voters.The NDP might also benefit from examining successful labour relations models from other countries. For instance, some European nations have implemented systems of co-determination, where workers have representation on company boards. Such approaches could offer a middle ground between adversarial labour relations and pure pro-business policies..Additionally, the party could focus on proactive measures to prevent labour disputes, rather than solely reacting to them. This might include advocating for improved mediation services, promoting ongoing dialogue between employers and unions, and supporting education and training programs to enhance workforce adaptability. Most importantly, the party must not exclude from the outset the right of government to end labour stoppages.Ultimately, the NDP's challenge is to maintain its core values of worker protection while adapting to the complex realities of governing in a modern economy. By showcasing this ability, the party could position itself as a viable alternative for leadership, appealing to both its traditional base and a wider electorate seeking pragmatic, forward-thinking governance..RUBENSTEIN: Canada eagerly embraces a genocide double standard.The ability of NDP leadership candidates to navigate these complex issues should be a key factor in assessing their potential to lead the party to broader electoral success. The party must demonstrate that it can transcend its traditional role as a voice for labour and present a comprehensive vision for governing that serves all Canadians.As the leadership race unfolds, Canadians will be watching closely to see if the NDP can evolve into a party ready to tackle the multifaceted challenges of governing a modern industrial economy. The outcome of this process could have significant implications not just for the party, but for the overall landscape of Canadian politics in the years to come.Joseph Quesnel is a policy commentator in Nova Scotia.