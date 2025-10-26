Opinion

RACHAEL THOMAS: In pursuit of a better country, from sea to sea

'Love deeply, walk humbly, and pursue justice...'
Rachael Thomas MP
Rachael Thomas MPWestern Standard file photo
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Passport
Opinion
Opinion Column
From sea to sea
They desire a better country
God’s dominion from sea to sea
How to pursue a better country

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news