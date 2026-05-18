RAJ: Dan McLean should not leave Calgary council for provincial politics

Nolan Raj is a voter in South Calgary.Calgary taxpayers did not elect Dan McLean in order to finance his next career move.That is the real issue raised by his reported intention to seek the UCP nomination in Calgary-Shaw. The problem is not legality. It is not even dishonour in any dramatic sense. Politicians move between levels of government all the time.The problem is opportunism and the abandonment of the delicate balance on council achieved just months ago in Calgary's election.Conservative voters are increasingly tired of politicians treating public office as a ladder rather than a trust. That frustration is not confined to one party or one ideology. It reflects a growing sense that too many politicians view elected office primarily as a mechanism for personal advancement.McLean’s possible departure matters because Calgary municipal politics is unusually fragile. Conservatives on council do not operate through formal party structures. Their influence depends on relationships, coalition discipline, and public confidence. Removing one of the more visible conservative councillors weakens that coalition, whether his supporters wish to admit it or not.Timing matters here..McLean was just re-elected in 2025. Voters were entitled to assume that he intended to serve the term he sought. Instead, Calgary now faces the possibility of an expensive by-election because a better political opportunity appeared.That has consequences beyond one ward.Conservative voters are already skeptical of political institutions. They are already suspicious that politicians say one thing during campaigns and pursue another once elected. Actions like this deepen that cynicism. They encourage exactly the kind of disengagement conservatives cannot afford in municipal politics.Some supporters will argue that conservatives should want strong municipal figures to move into provincial politics. There is some truth to that. Provincial governments possess far more power than city councils. The province matters.But local stewardship matters too.A politician who seeks office assumes obligations attached to that office. Municipal politics is not supposed to become a temporary holding pattern while waiting for a better opportunity..There is also the taxpayer issue.Calgary’s 2025 general election budget was approximately $11.94 million. Dividing that across 14 wards produces a rough estimate of about $850,000 per ward. That number is imperfect, but it illustrates an important reality: most election costs are fixed operational costs. Polling stations, election workers, training, communications, ballot handling, advance voting, and vote counting still have to occur even if only one council seat is vacant.In other words, a Ward 13 by-election would not be free, or even cheap. It would likely cost taxpayers close to a million dollars and possibly far more.All because a councillor decided, shortly after winning re-election, that another office looked more attractive.McLean has every legal right to run. But conservative politics has traditionally claimed to stand for something more than technical legality. It has been claimed to stand for prudence, stewardship, loyalty, and responsibility to the people who entrusted leaders with office in the first place.If conservatives abandon those standards themselves, they should not be surprised when voters eventually stop believing them.Nolan Raj is a voter in South Calgary.