Opinion

RAJ: Dan McLean should not leave Calgary council for provincial politics

The councillor’s possible leap to provincial politics is less about public service and more about political opportunism.
Calgary city councillor Dan McLean
Calgary city councillor Dan McLeanDan McLean
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Dan Mclean
Opinion
Calgary Councillor
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