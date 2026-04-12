Opinion

RAMSAY: The tyranny of indigenous land acknowledgements and other compelled speech

Fines, firings, and forced recitations — the quiet authoritarian creep threatening free expression in one of the world's most ‘tolerant’ nations.
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Indigenous
Opinion
Opinion Column
land acknowledgements
compelled speech
forced speech

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