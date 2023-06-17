Book Review: Commentaries on Conservatism, Modern Liberalism, and the Nation-State — Robert W. Passfield
Moral relativism, globalism and multiculturalism. Many who call themselves conservatives today are not inherently opposed to such ideas, but in his new book, Robert Passfield argues true conservatives should not be in favour of any of them. Conservatives in 21st century Canada have lost their way and need help finding it, he says.
Drawing on the extensive history of conservatism in Canada and the work of the late philosopher George Grant, Passfield argues true conservatism is 'Tory' conservatism. Morality, patriotism, the common good — those tenets frame the worldview of Tory conservatives and they are diametrically opposed to the kind of modern liberalism promulgated by figures such as Justin Trudeau.
The vitality of the nation-state rests upon its moral character, Passfield insists. An unpopular argument perhaps, and one that's certainly not getting much airtime today. Surprisingly, this doesn’t mean the state needs to force one particular definition of morality on its citizens. Rather, according to Passfield, its citizens should agree on a definition of what is right, whilst respecting differences of opinion, religion, and identity.
Passfield posits a Judaeo-Christian worldview is fundamental to Canadian conservatism. Indeed, he believes it is foundational to the Canadian nation-state. Conservatives who ignore that fact are not really conserving anything.
“No conservative can possibly agree that Canada is nothing more than a nice place to live; that Canada has no mainstream values,” he writes.
Today, amid the continual insistence of progressive types that Canadians should apologize for their history and their values, open their borders and embrace the “post-national state,” conservatives can offer a compelling alternative narrative.
There is still much left for conservatives to fight for, but they will need to rediscover Tory conservatism if they're to make a convincing argument against the advance of liberalism. In Canada today, there remains an historical gap between the Tory conservatism of Canada’s founders and the conservatism of the present, the latter being too simplistic, too American, and according to Passfield, ultimately unsuited to the unique challenges Canada faces as a nation.
Once they know what exactly it is they stand for, conservatives will then need to unapologetically make their case in Parliament, in workplaces, schools, and neighbourhoods across the country. If they are to conserve anything, they can no longer be afraid to open debate on hot-button issues. And speaking of hot-button issues, Passfield offers an informed opinion on many in this book.
Modern liberalism has a radical bent to it these days. Many of its proponents would like to tear down the very foundations of Western society and rebuild it from the ground up. For those wondering why we shouldn’t and where conservatives have gone wrong — perhaps there’s an answer in Passfield’s commentaries.
Danny Randell is a Calgary-based writer, and a recent graduate of Ambrose University in Calgary. As a freelance contractor, he has written online content for multiple Alberta-based corporations, and previously worked for the provincial government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.