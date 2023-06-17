Macdonald 1891 campaign poster

The ultimate Tory — Sir John A Macdonald's iconic 1891 campaign poster, 'The Old Flag, The Old Policy, The Old Leader.'

 Public domain

Book Review: Commentaries on Conservatism, Modern Liberalism, and the Nation-State — Robert W. Passfield

Moral relativism, globalism and multiculturalism. Many who call themselves conservatives today are not inherently opposed to such ideas, but in his new book, Robert Passfield argues true conservatives should not be in favour of any of them. Conservatives in 21st century Canada have lost their way and need help finding it, he says.

Commentaries

Commentaries on Conservatism, Modern Liberalism, and the Nation-State by Robert W. Passfield (Oakville, ON: New Roads Books, 2023)

Danny Randell is a Calgary-based writer, and a recent graduate of Ambrose University in Calgary. As a freelance contractor, he has written online content for multiple Alberta-based corporations, and previously worked for the provincial government.  

