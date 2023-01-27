Pierre Trudeau and Peter Lougheed

Former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau & former Premier Peter Lougheed

 By Derek Fildebrandt

For those who may still think the Dauphin in Ottawa is as foolish as his namesake in Shakespeare’s famous play, think again.

“Ums”, “uhs”, and “drink box water bottle sorta things” episodes aside, Justin Trudeau is as shrewd as he is glib. The prime minister and his closest advisers had a plan in mind from the start — and Alberta for Trudeau Jr. (as it was for Sr.) is the pesky puzzle piece that will not fit neatly into his grand designs for Canada.

Trudeaucracy Lubor Zink

Czech-born veteran Toronto Sun journalist Lubor Zink was a dedicated critic of Communism, and of Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, who he considered a 'crypto communist.'
(4) comments

Canada’s “leader” is a mentally insane criminal sex offender psychopath

Incredibly

ALL our institutions seem to be possessed by some kind of evil in defending and covering for this psychotic

Canada is a lawless illegitimate shattered country under this psychopathic narcissistic lunatic

God help us all become our corrupt institutions sure won’t

True, Justin is following in his father's footsteps. Castro was a megalomaniac dictator, as is his son.

Justin's step-dad, Pierre, also gave him some good narcisistic life skills too. As a good Stalinist, the boy was trained well.

Great column. The utopianists always resort to tyranny because they can never get enough people to voluntarily go along with their real world dystopian nightmare.

Blah blah blah, and still not a word about his NDA out of assaulting a young Jane Doe while at WestPoint Grey.

