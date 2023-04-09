Drug zombies have taken over the city

Addicts on the platform of the Edmonton Transit system.

Calgarians and Edmontonians will be delighted at the news that Premier Danielle Smith has offered provincial aid to the cities to clean up transit stations and hire 100 new police officers over the next year and a half. However, more people in uniform addresses just one aspect of this multifaceted problem our cities are facing. 

We still have a drug crisis in this province — and it’s not getting any better. While our city police are hard at work busting local drug rings, they are faced with trying to stem an overwhelming tide of illegal drug trafficking which — if you’re a municipal police force, is all but impossible to do. Drugs are being manufactured in other provinces and other countries and sold on our streets to do their worst to some of our most vulnerable citizens. What is our federal government doing at the border and via our national police force to stop this? Whatever it is, it is clearly not enough.

Calgary-Meth-C-Train

A man smokes meth on Calgary’s C-Train. (Photo credit: Western Standard)

