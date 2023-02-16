The year 2015 seems a long time ago now, and us voters tend to have short memories. I’ll propose a little trip back in time then, for those of us who maybe can’t quite call to mind the finer details of Alberta’s previous government.
What did it say? What did it do? Most people familiar with the exhortation “walk the walk,” will infer that one usually follows up on what was said with actions which reflect what was said. However, in the case of the New Democratic Party, what was said before we elected the party and what was done once candidates were in power are two very different things indeed.
Let’s compare and contrast.
The NDP said it would “preserve” our education system. Instead the province tried to tear it down and rebuild it according to David Eggen’s personal convictions. His ministry rejected chartered school application after chartered school application, and referred to Catholic school employment contracts — which asked teachers to conform to a lifestyle consistent with the teachings of the Catholic church — as “unsettling.”
The NDP said it would balance the budget by 2018. Instead it added billions of dollars to the provincial debt. Somehow the fiscal train wreck the NDP were intent on creating prompted Rachel Notley to tweet Joe Ceci was “the best finance minister this province has ever had.”
I wonder how that figures? Perhaps figures just weren't the strong suit of anyone on the NDP front bench. By the time it was done, it’d run up the largest deficit in Alberta’s history.
The NDP said it would create more jobs. Instead the unemployment rate shot up. When it took office in 2015, it was just 5.9%, but rose to 7.4% in 2016, and by 2018 it had ballooned to 7.8%.
Oh, and don’t forget the NDP raised the minimum wage, too, which in addition to suddenly making your restaurant bill significantly more expensive, heaped undue financial pressure on small businesses that were already struggling to pay their workers in an economic downturn.
And did this minimum wage increase actually give employees across the province the ability to earn a “living wage”? Sure, for about two minutes, but the result of increased wages is increased prices on the goods and services that these workers are themselves producing in every sector they’re employed. When wages go up across the board, so do prices. All of a sudden that living wage isn’t so livable anymore.
Also not present in the 2015 New Democrat platform was any mention of two of the party’s most unpopular legacies: a provincial carbon tax and the introduction of “safe” injection sites. That was just part of the bonus policy prize pack Albertans didn’t vote for, and didn’t want.
It’s ironic the federal NDP’s platform slogan for 2015 was “Building the country of our dreams.” It seems to me, looking back at the legacy the NDP left us in Alberta, the “country of our dreams” in a New Democrat’s mind manifests itself as something more akin to a nightmare for most ordinary citizens.
I recount this comedy of errors that was Rachel Notley’s premiership to raise a particular set of questions; questions every Albertan must answer in the coming months: If this is what we got last time, what sort of policies might be waiting in the wings with a second NDP government? What promises are they making to Albertans it has absolutely no intention of keeping?
Because the last time we gave them the keys to the kingdom, the New Democrats didn’t do what it said it would do — it did whatever it wanted to instead.
It shocks me that people vote NDP anymore. When they came to power, I thought maybe Alberta NDP types would be ok. Wrong! So who votes NDP? What I see if this. Many new Canadians vote NDP. They like all the benefits. and many come from socialist type countries. Also, people in Government, healthcare, and education all
vote NDP as they are brainwashed by their union and leaders. Young people who have
Never paid taxes yet and worked full-time they are brain washed by their professors and they vote NDP. Then of course there is our seniors. They are very wonderful people, but they just watch TV all day long. And they are
Told lies that UCP will be cutting health care Etc. So these people can never get real information. With all this being said, in the last election 32% of people voted NDP. Poles say now close to 50% want NDP. I find these polls hard to believe. Even though Kenny could have stayed on as leader he new the pandemic hang over was all about him. With Kenny gone UCP has united strongly under Smith. If the NDP get more than the 32% like they got last election I would say we have election funny business.
Of course you are preaching to the choir. The problem is that 'we' (likely every reader of the Western Standard) did not vote for the NDP and therefore 'we' are basically just on a ride largely controlled by others who are all members of a lying cult.
Old 2 pack a day leather face is joined at the hip with WEF terrorist and current Trudeau mistress Jughead Singh
Notley IS Singh
Some Alberta voters seem to have forgotten how little she acted against Canada's demands to shut down projects in Western Canada.
Not only were NDP members cheering the loss of projects but also suggesting no one wanted oil and gas any more so why build infrastructure to supply the world with Alberta products?
And of course lets not forget decades of Conservative rule got us here. All the strong words, stern letters, and "Standing up to Canada" Conservatives have been doing for the last 150yrs has left Albertans more vulnerable to Canada attacks.
Both groups have royally failed Albertan's. A closer look as to why will have people seeing the problem is they are both federalists.
For federalists politicians there is no limit to the abuse they will have Western Canadians suffer in Confederation, as long as they get their cut of the danegeld Canada takes and a chance at a lottery winning coveted "Royal" appointment.
Ya I remember her wanting to ship crude oil by rail pretty odd for a so called climate activist. Remember how she started the down turn in the Alberta economy. She’s a WEF terrorist as far as I’m concerned
This time could be even worse, Notley, Jag, Justin all members of the WEF, very strong hidden agenda. Anyone who is not familiar with the World Economical Form look it up it will scare the schitt out of you.
