The year 2015 seems a long time ago now, and us voters tend to have short memories. I’ll propose a little trip back in time then, for those of us who maybe can’t quite call to mind the finer details of Alberta’s previous government.

What did it say? What did it do? Most people familiar with the exhortation “walk the walk,” will infer that one usually follows up on what was said with actions which reflect what was said. However, in the case of the New Democratic Party, what was said before we elected the party and what was done once candidates were in power are two very different things indeed.

Free Canada
Free Canada

It shocks me that people vote NDP anymore. When they came to power, I thought maybe Alberta NDP types would be ok. Wrong! So who votes NDP? What I see if this. Many new Canadians vote NDP. They like all the benefits. and many come from socialist type countries. Also, people in Government, healthcare, and education all

vote NDP as they are brainwashed by their union and leaders. Young people who have

Never paid taxes yet and worked full-time they are brain washed by their professors and they vote NDP. Then of course there is our seniors. They are very wonderful people, but they just watch TV all day long. And they are

Told lies that UCP will be cutting health care Etc. So these people can never get real information. With all this being said, in the last election 32% of people voted NDP. Poles say now close to 50% want NDP. I find these polls hard to believe. Even though Kenny could have stayed on as leader he new the pandemic hang over was all about him. With Kenny gone UCP has united strongly under Smith. If the NDP get more than the 32% like they got last election I would say we have election funny business.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Of course you are preaching to the choir. The problem is that 'we' (likely every reader of the Western Standard) did not vote for the NDP and therefore 'we' are basically just on a ride largely controlled by others who are all members of a lying cult.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Old 2 pack a day leather face is joined at the hip with WEF terrorist and current Trudeau mistress Jughead Singh

Notley IS Singh

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Some Alberta voters seem to have forgotten how little she acted against Canada's demands to shut down projects in Western Canada.

Not only were NDP members cheering the loss of projects but also suggesting no one wanted oil and gas any more so why build infrastructure to supply the world with Alberta products?

And of course lets not forget decades of Conservative rule got us here. All the strong words, stern letters, and "Standing up to Canada" Conservatives have been doing for the last 150yrs has left Albertans more vulnerable to Canada attacks.

Both groups have royally failed Albertan's. A closer look as to why will have people seeing the problem is they are both federalists.

For federalists politicians there is no limit to the abuse they will have Western Canadians suffer in Confederation, as long as they get their cut of the danegeld Canada takes and a chance at a lottery winning coveted "Royal" appointment.

guest714
guest714

Ya I remember her wanting to ship crude oil by rail pretty odd for a so called climate activist. Remember how she started the down turn in the Alberta economy. She’s a WEF terrorist as far as I’m concerned

guest310
guest310

This time could be even worse, Notley, Jag, Justin all members of the WEF, very strong hidden agenda. Anyone who is not familiar with the World Economical Form look it up it will scare the schitt out of you.

