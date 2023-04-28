Farm in Canada
Image courtesy of Noah Buscher on Unsplash

It appears NDP leader Rachel Notley hasn’t lost her appetite for pushing unpopular legislation, that Albertans don’t want. Asked Thursday whether her government would consider introducing a new version of Bill 6: The Enhanced Protection for Farm and Ranch Workers Act,  she didn’t try to hide her plans. She looked into the cameras: “We will be looking at it.”

Most Albertans remember how wildly controversial and highly unpopular Bill 6 was, a measure that was intended to impose occupational health and safety regulations upon the province’s 43,000 farms and ranches.

Tags

Danny Randell is a Calgary-based writer, and a recent graduate of Ambrose University in Calgary. As a freelance contractor, he has written online content for multiple Alberta-based corporations, and previously worked for the provincial government.  

Recommended for you

(1) comment

John1963
John1963

This is going to end badly. The difference between the "tribes" is getting bigger and bigger and there is no ability for the groups to find common ground or understanding. I really don't think that most of those on the NDP / Liberal team understand that Danielle Smith is the moderate centre.......

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.