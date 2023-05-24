Smith vs Notley at CTV leaders debate
Image By: Arthur C. Green

It was shocking that the Trussler Report was issued on the day of the Leaders' Debate last week.

Ms. Trussler did recommend the Conflicts of Interest Act be amended to stay proceedings during the writ period. But, one wonders why an amendment would be necessary: could not such a brief report have been issued weeks ago? Or, given that the key findings in the report were of such a limited nature, perhaps even after the election?

(2) comments

guest356
guest356

Interesting that we are all lead by example (metaphorically speaking) and the NDP Liberals leader behaves in such a profoundly unethical and duplicitous manner that all of her candidate underlings seem to follow the same pattern. Castigating people they don't like and with whom they disagree; but, forgiving those who do as they are told and agree with them, is the pattern. Bully's, thugs, liars and crooks that is all the NDP Liberals and their MSM media sycophants represent.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

We know that the leftwing communists have infiltrated all aspects of government, education and AHS, of that I have no doubt, as well they have taken over all MSM, the release of this “nothing burger” report is as blatantly politically motivated as is Notleys association with communists. It is always demanded by the communists and their propaganda wing, the MSM, thst Conservatives must compromise, anyone they don’t agree with is attacked, columns are written about how radical this conservative is or how “far right” that conservative is, and we must always appoint “moderates” when we hold power, the same standard is not applied to the communists, they immediately proceed to appoint real radicals, and real far left activists, and are never questioned by the MSM about it. Need evidence? Simply look who and what Notley appointed when she was premier, nothing but a bevy of far left ecoterrorists and communists.

