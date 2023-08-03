Deena Hinshaw
Image courtesy Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Late on Monday, July 31, Justice Barbara Romaine declared every Dr. Deena Hinshaw Order before the Court in the case of Ingram v. Alberta to be “ultra vires” the Alberta Public Health Act.

What this means in English is that every order issued by Deena Hinshaw throughout the Great 'Panicdemic' was completely illegal.

