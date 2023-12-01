RATH: It's not official but the prime minister may be a narcissist

Canada’s benighted, blackface-wearing prime minister apparently did not get the memo from the Trudeau appointed Canadian Human Rights Commission saying Christmas is “racist.” Notwithstanding his commission’s announcement Christmas is racist, Trudeau stood in the House of Commons and said he was a defender of a "White Christmas.” It is a well-known political fact when politicians become a walking punchline their political careers are soon over. Justin Trudeau has bucked that trend for years. Even his children cringe at Trudeau’s penchant for constantly making himself the butt of jokes by his inability to stop calling the wardrobe department for the latest ethnic costume. Turbans in India, crotch hugging, satin, short shorts at Pride Parades, Afro wigs, blackface and penis prothesis under his trousers at football games, Trudeau has never found a ridiculous or culturally offensive costume that he wouldn’t wear in order to support his overwhelming narcissism and need for people to pay attention to him. Trudeau’s campy cabaret rendition of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody in the lobby of a London hotel on the eve of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was yet just another Canada-embarrassing performance by our failed drama teacher-cum-prime minister. It’s almost as if Trudeau is constantly in search of ways to demonstrate he was never qualified either by education, temperament or work experience to lead a G-7 nation. Scenes of Trudeau wandering aimlessly through G-7 receptions talking to himself because none of the other leaders will talk to him and Chairman Xi giving him the back of his hand when Trudeau sought to publicly school him on human rights all made the 2023 Trudeau 'Blooper Reel.' In the face of countless incidents where Trudeau has publicly embarrassed Canada and Canadians on the world stage his boundless narcissism seems to create an impervious shield around him that will not allow personal shame or embarrassment to enter. Everything Trudeau does, including his positions on gun control and climate change, seem to be fueled by his need to be the center of attention and proving to all the woke, left wing, Hollywood-celebrity class, of which he fancies himself a part, that he's a Tom Cruise level celebrity superstar in their midst. Dr. Julia Shaw, the renowned Canadian forensic psychologist in her fascinating book entitled EVIL The Science Behind Humanities Dark Side makes the interesting observation not all narcissists are psychopaths but most, if not all, psychopaths are narcissists. There are countless examples of Trudeau’s exhibition of the traits of grandiose narcissism. Dr. Shaw’s study of human psychopathy and sociopathy squares with the bulk of psychological literature, in that psychopathy and sociopathy are both marked by a complete lack of human empathy and an inability to care about anyone other than yourself. Justin Trudeau exhibits these traits daily. His own Chief Medical Officer of Health has identified poverty and food insecurity as the most serious health concern facing single mothers and children in Canada. Trudeau’s answer — slap punitive taxes on home heating and vehicle fuel so that single mothers have to choose between feeding their children and heating their homes and going to work. The 'grandiose narcissism' that Trudeau exhibits makes the importance of being able to posture and preen on the world stage over his status as a 'Saint Greta of Thunberg Climate Change Hero' so important to him that he would tax poor Canadian single mothers on the most basic Canadian human need, the need to keep your children warm and fed in the winter. Trudeau has proven time and time again he has complete disdain for working Canadians. His policies have doubled and, in some cases, tripled the price of home heating and devalued the Canadian dollar such that working families can barely afford to both buy groceries and heat their homes. Trudeau’s inflationary spending has left many Canadians having to chose between keeping warm or buying sufficient groceries to feed their families. Trudeau’s response, apparently is: 'Hey Canada: if you don’t live in Atlantic Canada and love me the way that you should, feel free to freeze in the dark.'