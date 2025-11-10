REDMAN: The government must stop politicizing Remembrance Day

David Redman had a distinguished military career before becoming the head of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency in 2004. He retired in 2013. He writes for the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.Remembrance Day should be a time to honour all those who served and died for Canada. Instead, once again, it has been politicized, this year by a government-staged apology aimed at casting shame on the military rather than celebrating its sacrifice.Once a year, we pause to remember those who died in uniform in service to our country and in defence of our rights and freedoms, and our very way of life.It would be nice to think that partisan politics could be set aside. To have a Remembrance Day rooted in gratitude, not guilt. One that ensures our fallen are not forgotten. One that ensures our injured are cared for. One that defends the rights and freedoms they fought for. One that ensures those currently serving are given the resources and training they need to deter future threats. One that holds the government accountable for the state of our military and national security.Instead, once again, partisan politics has arrived just before we remember all those who served for all Canadians. This year, it took the form of a timed and staged public apology delivered on October 30 by General Jennie Carignan, the first woman to lead Canada's military as Chief of the Defence Staff, and Chief Warrant Officer Bob McCann, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) senior non-commissioned member.They delivered a formal apology to all current and former CAF members and their families who have experienced systemic racism, racial discrimination, and racial harassment in connection with their military service. Its timing, just days before Remembrance Day, struck many as political in nature.Enough.Since 1867, Canadians have joined together in our Army, Navy, and Air Force, ready to sacrifice their own lives to defend their fellow Canadians and others. They have done this service with honour, dignity, resolute determination, and a love for their fellow soldiers, sailors, and airmen/women on their right and left..As a Canadian, I stand on Remembrance Day to remember my grandfather, my great-uncles, and their entire generation who served and stood at Ypres, Beaumont Hamel, the Somme, Vimy Ridge, Passchendaele, the German offensive of 1918, the Last One Hundred Days — the final series of Canadian-led offensives in 1918 that broke the German Army and helped end the First World War — and on hundreds of other days in the First World War. In the first Battle of the Atlantic and in new flying machines, fighters, reconnaissance, and bombers. Land, sea, and air. Facing unimaginable horrors. Many of my relatives and their generation lie in graves in foreign countries. I stand for all of them.As a Canadian, I stand on Remembrance Day to remember my father and my mother, my uncles, and my aunts, and their entire generation who served and fought at Hong Kong, Dieppe, Sicily, Italy, D-Day, Caen, the Falaise Gap, Walcheren, and Holland in the Second World War. They battled through the Atlantic and flew fighters, reconnaissance aircraft, and bombers across the European and Pacific theatres. They endured brutal combat, crushing losses, and unimaginable hardship. Many of my relatives and their generation lie in graves in foreign countries. I stand for all of them.As a Canadian, I stand on Remembrance Day to remember my family members and their entire generation who served at Kapyong and in countless other battles in the Korean War. They fought through bitter conditions and relentless conflict far from home, many never returning. I stand for all of them.As a Canadian, I stand on Remembrance Day to remember my generation who served throughout the long Cold War. They deployed across the world, often for months at a time, standing watch against communism and authoritarian regimes that threatened our fundamental rights and freedoms. They lived with the constant weight of risk, prepared every day to give their lives if required. I stand for all of them.As a Canadian, I stand on Remembrance Day to remember my generation who served during the era of United Nations peacekeeping. They stepped into fragile, volatile regions to stabilize communities torn apart by instability and authoritarian rule. They faced danger without hesitation and bore the strain of long separations from home. I stand for all of them.As a Canadian, I stand on Remembrance Day to remember my generation and the current generation who served in Gulf War One, Afghanistan, and other post-9/11 operations. They faced insurgency, chaos, and modern warfare's brutal realities. The Highway of Heroes — the route fallen soldiers travel from CFB Trenton to Toronto — stands as a stark reminder of that sacrifice. Around the world, they served through long absences and constant danger, confronting forces that sought to undermine our fundamental freedoms. I stand for all of them.As a Canadian, I stand on Remembrance Day to remember the current generation who serve for us today. They deploy across the globe, often for extended periods away from their families, standing against instability and authoritarian threats that target the rights we rely on. They face physical and emotional risk with unwavering commitment. I stand for all of them.Canada has a proud tradition of honour, determination, and ability in the protection of our country and all it stands for.It is time to have an unapologetic Remembrance Day.I personally am determined to stand for all those who joined, served, fought, and died on land, sea, and air, to defend our democracy and protect others.