Opinion

ROBSON: 25 years after 9/11, Canada needs a counter-terrorism strategy reset

Canada’s security agencies have evolved, but the public framework meant to explain the threat has not kept pace with youth extremism, nihilistic networks, and AI-assisted attack planning.
Public Safety Canada Threat Assessment
Public Safety Canada Threat AssessmentImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Public Safety Canada
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Extremism
Opinion Column
9/11
terrorist attacks
September 11
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