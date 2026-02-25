Opinion

ROBSON: Bill 15 speeds up Alberta Sheriffs Police Service — Alberta must keep the bar high

The ASPS expansion under Bill 15 may boost policing capacity, but without tougher bail for violent reoffenders and transparent training standards, the cycle of catch and release will continue.
Alberta Sheriffs
Alberta Sheriffs Alberta Sheriffs/Facebook
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Alberta Sheriffs
Opinion
Bill 15
Opinion Column
Alberta Sheriffs Police Service

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news