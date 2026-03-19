Opinion

ROBSON: Bill C-12 exposes Canada’s outdated border protection laws

Ottawa’s own legislation admits the problem isn’t immigration volume — it’s fast-moving networks exploiting a slow, siloed system.
Illegal Migrants
Illegal MigrantsImage courtesy of CBC
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Immigration
Cbsa
Opinion
Opinion Column
Border Security
Bill C-12

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