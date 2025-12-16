Opinion

ROBSON: Bondi’s 2019 warning should end Canada’s naivete on antisemitic extremism

How many warnings does Canada need before ‘known to authorities’ stops being an obituary?
Bondi Beach
Bondi BeachScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Australia
Opinion
Terrorist
Terrorist Acts
Opinion Column
Bondi Beach
Bondi Beach terrorist attack

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news