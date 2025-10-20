Opinion

ROBSON: Canada is losing the battle against hate crimes disguised as vandalism

Canada’s hate laws treat broken windows like bus shelters — and faith communities keep paying the price.
Swastika Graffiti Winnipeg
Swastika Graffiti WinnipegImage courtesy of CBC News
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Hate
Hate Crimes
Mosque
Church
Religion
Synagogue
Opinion
Opinion Column
IMVE
religious communities

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news