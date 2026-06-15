Opinion

ROBSON: Canada must take Senegal World Cup fans’ risks seriously after the violence in Morocco

The US refusal to admit Senegal’s official supporters’ delegation should alert Canadian authorities before the national team’s scheduled appearance in Toronto.
Riots erupted across several European cities following the end of a dramatic Africa Cup of Nations soccer final between Senegal and Morocco after a match marked by controversy.
Riots erupted across several European cities following the end of a dramatic Africa Cup of Nations soccer final between Senegal and Morocco after a match marked by controversy.WS Canva
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