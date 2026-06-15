ROBSON: Canada must take Senegal World Cup fans’ risks seriously after the violence in Morocco

The United States (US) refusal to grant visas to Senegal’s official delegation of home-based supporters cannot reasonably be separated from the violence that marked the Africa Cup of Nations final in Morocco.Only a few months before the World Cup, Senegalese football had become associated with crowd disorder, confrontational behaviour by players and officials, a temporary abandonment of the match, and criminal convictions arising from incidents inside the stadium.According to Agence France-Presse, the visa applications submitted for Senegal’s organized supporters were unsuccessful, preventing the delegation from travelling to the US.The refusals followed a final in Rabat that ended with clashes involving supporters and security personnel, attempts to reach the playing area, damage to stadium facilities, and subsequent prosecutions. In that context, the American decision reads as a preventive security response rather than a routine administrative setback.Canada should take the same warning seriously before Senegal’s scheduled match against Iraq in Toronto on June 26.What happened in Morocco was not simply an emotional dispute over a refereeing decision. After a late penalty was awarded to Morocco, Senegal’s head coach, Pape Bouna Thiaw, instructed his players to leave the field.The team remained off the pitch for approximately 14 minutes before returning. At the same time, sections of the Senegalese support became involved in confrontations with Moroccan security personnel, with objects thrown, stadium infrastructure damaged, and attempts made to enter the field..The conduct of the team and its coaching staff mattered because it aggravated an already volatile atmosphere. A national team walking off during a continental final does not remain a purely sporting gesture. It challenges the authority of match officials before tens of thousands of spectators and can convert frustration in the stands into a public-order emergency.The scenes drew an international response. FIFA President Gianni Infantino condemned the conduct displayed during the final and made clear that violence and the abandonment of the field were unacceptable. The criticism was directed not only at events in the stands but also at the behaviour of players and officials whose actions contributed to the breakdown of order.The decisive institutional response came later from the Confederation of African Football (CAF). In its final appeal ruling of March 17, CAF set aside the earlier disciplinary decision, upheld Morocco’s protest, and formally found that the Senegalese federation, through the conduct of its team, had violated Article 82 of the Africa Cup of Nations regulations. Applying Article 84, the Appeal Board declared Senegal to have forfeited the final and recorded a 3–0 victory for Morocco.That final ruling is important because it moved the issue beyond moral condemnation. CAF’s appellate body concluded that the Senegalese team’s conduct was serious enough to trigger forfeiture of the match and the loss of the continental title. The official record now states that Morocco won the final 3–0 as a consequence of Senegal’s actions, not merely that the match was marred by controversy.The disorder also entered Morocco’s criminal justice system. Eighteen Senegalese supporters received prison sentences ranging from three months to one year for offences including violence against security forces, throwing objects, damaging stadium infrastructure, and attempting to invade the pitch. Those convictions established that the incidents were not confined to chanting, anger, or spontaneous celebration. They involved conduct serious enough to warrant custodial punishment.King Mohammed VI subsequently granted the convicted supporters a royal pardon on humanitarian grounds, ahead of Eid al-Adha and in recognition of the longstanding ties between Morocco and Senegal. The pardon demonstrated clemency and protected the broader relationship between the two countries, but it did not overturn the judicial findings or erase the conduct that produced them.The violence was particularly difficult to excuse because the Senegalese delegation had been received in favourable conditions. Morocco provided modern stadiums, training facilities, accommodation, transportation, and an organizational environment designed for a major international tournament. The final did not collapse because Senegal had been denied basic security or proper conditions. It collapsed after a refereeing dispute was met with a walkout by the team and violent reactions from parts of the travelling support..That sequence left a deeply troubling security image around Senegalese football before the World Cup. It does not mean that every Senegalese supporter presents a threat, but it does mean that host countries cannot treat the recent record as irrelevant. Security agencies are expected to assess patterns, recent incidents, organized travel, and the possibility that behaviour previously seen at a major final could be repeated under similar pressure.The US appears to have done exactly that. Faced with applications from an organized supporters’ delegation associated with a team whose most recent major final produced violence, prosecutions, and the eventual forfeiture of the title, American authorities chose prevention. Governments rarely publish the full intelligence or risk indicators behind visa decisions, but the timing and scale of the refusals make the security context impossible to ignore.Canada cannot assume that the American decision has removed the concern. It may instead redirect it toward Toronto. Supporters unable to enter the US may seek to travel directly to Canada, arrive through third countries, or join Senegalese supporter networks already present in Canada. The refusal of the official delegation at the American border, therefore, increases the importance of Canadian screening rather than reducing it.Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada and the Canada Border Services Agency should examine applications individually but rigorously. The relevant question is not nationality alone. It is whether applicants have links to previous sports violence, convictions, attempts to breach restricted areas, or organized groups involved in disorder.Canadian authorities should also seek information from Morocco concerning those convicted, arrested, or investigated after the Rabat final. Morocco possesses court records, investigative files, stadium footage, and operational assessments that could help Canadian agencies distinguish peaceful visitors from individuals presenting an identifiable risk.The RCMP, Toronto Police, and Public Safety Canada should classify the Senegal-Iraq fixture according to the evidence available. The final in Morocco showed how quickly a controversial decision can destabilize both the field and the stands, particularly when team officials respond by escalating rather than containing tensions.Security planning must therefore extend beyond ticket checks and stadium entrances. It should cover the perimeter of the venue, public transit stations, fan gathering areas, and post-match routes. Authorities must prepare for attempted incursions, projectiles, vandalism, and rapid crowd mobilization through social media. Close communication with FIFA and the two teams will also be essential because conduct on the bench or the field can create immediate public-safety consequences.Canada’s duty is not to impose collective punishment or presume that peaceful Senegalese supporters are offenders. Its duty is to act on a warning supported by events in Morocco, criminal convictions, international condemnation, CAF’s final decision to award the match and title to Morocco, and the subsequent refusal of the official supporters’ delegation by the US.Ignoring that record would not demonstrate openness. It would demonstrate a failure to learn from evidence. Canada should welcome lawful supporters, but it must ensure that the violence witnessed in Morocco is not repeated in Toronto.Daniel Robson is a Canadian independent journalist specializing in digital extremism, national security, and counterterrorism.about.me/danielrobsonOn X: @Daniel_Robson_