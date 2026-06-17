Opinion

ROBSON: Canada should watch Algerian World Cup fans closely — from street brawls to urinating in stadiums

A violent clash in Times Square and a video showing an Algerian supporter urinating in the stands in Kansas City add to a record of fan disorder that Canadian authorities cannot afford to dismiss.
Brawl between Argentinian and Algerian World Cup fans in Times Square, NYC
Brawl between Argentinian and Algerian World Cup fans in Times Square, NYCInstagram screenshot
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