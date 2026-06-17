ROBSON: Canada should watch Algerian World Cup fans closely — from street brawls to urinating in stadiums

A widely circulated video from Algeria’s opening World Cup match against Argentina shows an Algerian supporter urinating inside the stands at Kansas City Stadium. He then appears to boast about the act, asserting that he would face no consequences in the United States.The conduct was degrading enough on its own. More troubling was the apparent confidence that the rules of the host country could be violated without accountability. This was not an accidental breach of stadium etiquette, but a deliberate act recorded and circulated publicly as if contempt for the venue and the spectators around him were something to celebrate.The footage emerged after another disturbing scene involving Algerian supporters. On the eve of the match, Algerian and Argentine fans became involved in a violent confrontation in Times Square. Videos showed punches being exchanged amid crowds at one of New York City’s busiest landmarks, while bystanders and children were caught in the disorder. The New York Police Department intervened, and one person was taken into custody and issued a summons for disorderly conduct.A day later, Algeria suffered a 3-0 defeat against Argentina in Kansas City, immediately increasing the pressure surrounding its remaining group matches against Jordan and Austria.The incidents occurred in the United States, but Canadian authorities would be making a serious mistake if they treated them as somebody else’s problem.The risk does not stop at the border.Algeria has no group-stage match scheduled in Canada, with its fixtures taking place in Kansas City and the San Francisco Bay Area. Yet the mobilization surrounding the Algerian team already extends well into Canadian cities.In Montreal, the Association algérienne de l’UdeM and McGill’s Algerian Students’ Association organized a World Cup watch party for the Argentina match under the explicit banner "Stand with Algeria." Organizers later reported a strong turnout, while additional Algeria–Argentina screenings were promoted in Montreal and Laval, demonstrating that supporter mobilization extended across the metropolitan area..The connection between those Canadian gatherings and the tournament’s American host cities is not merely symbolic. Kansas City television station KCTV reported that one Algerian supporter drove approximately 25 hours from Montreal to join the gatherings surrounding the Argentina match.That journey reflects the reality of a World Cup jointly hosted by Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Supporters and organized fan movements cross national and municipal boundaries, while celebrations, confrontations, and reactions to results can unfold hundreds or thousands of kilometres from the stadium where a match is played.Times Square demonstrated that clearly. The violent confrontation involving Algerian and Argentine supporters occurred more than 1,900 kilometres from Kansas City. No World Cup match was taking place in New York, yet a large gathering still deteriorated into violence in one of the city’s busiest public spaces.The same risk exists in Montreal, Laval, Toronto, and other Canadian cities where Algerian supporters are following the tournament. A victory, defeat, controversial refereeing decision, or elimination could produce large and highly charged gatherings far from the pitch.There is also a possible route that could bring the Algerian team itself to Vancouver. Under the FIFA knockout-stage schedule, the winner of Group B will face a qualifying third-placed team from Groups E, F, G, I, or J at BC Place.Algeria could therefore play in Vancouver if it finishes third in Group J, qualifies among the eight best third-placed teams, and is assigned to that fixture.Canadian preparedness should not depend on whether that scenario materializes. The immediate public safety considerations extend beyond matches played on Canadian soil to include viewing events, spontaneous street gatherings, vehicle convoys, fireworks, confrontations between rival supporters, and volatile reactions to results.Kansas City repeated what happened in Morocco..The Kansas City footage was not unprecedented.During the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Algerian social-media personality Raouf Belkacemi filmed himself urinating inside the stands at Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat during Algeria’s match against the Democratic Republic of Congo.Moroccan authorities arrested him, and the Rabat Court of First Instance sentenced him to three months in prison and imposed a fine.The similarities are striking. Two Algerian supporters, at separate international tournaments in two different countries, recorded themselves engaging in the same repulsive behaviour inside a stadium.The repetition points to more than a problem of hygiene or football etiquette. It reflects a form of performative defiance in which violating the rules, insulting the host environment, and provoking public outrage are transformed into material for social-media attention.The Moroccan case also demonstrates why consequences matter. Belkacemi discovered that the host country’s laws were not optional. The supporter in Kansas City, by contrast, appeared convinced that no authority would hold him accountable.Tournament organizers and law-enforcement agencies should not allow such confidence in impunity to become justified.France has already seen the wider pattern..The clearest warning comes from France, where Algerian football results have repeatedly produced extensive security problems.After Algeria defeated Nigeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal, celebrations deteriorated into violence, looting, and clashes with police in Paris, Lyon, Marseille, and other cities. French authorities made 282 arrests across the country, while vehicles were burned, businesses were attacked, and police officers faced projectiles.The disturbances were not confined to anger after a defeat. Victory itself became a trigger for disorder.Following Algeria’s Arab Cup triumph in December 2021, supporters gathered around the Champs-Élysées despite restrictions imposed by police. The official response included 432 fines and 32 arrests.Those restrictions had not appeared without reason. Previous Algerian football gatherings had involved blocked streets, fireworks, projectiles, vandalism, and confrontations with law enforcement.The incidents recorded in France, Morocco, and the United States now form a recognizable transnational pattern. The locations and competitions change, but the same elements repeatedly return: mass mobilization, confrontation, contempt for public rules, provocative online performance, and disorder following both victory and defeat.Canada should not wait to reproduce the French experience before taking the warning seriously.Propaganda and conspiracy narratives intensify frustration..The public safety problem cannot be separated from the political and media environment in which Algerian football is presented to the public.The Algerian regime has spent years promoting a siege mentality in which domestic failures, international criticism, and sporting disappointments are frequently blamed on hostile foreign forces. Algeria is portrayed as permanently targeted because of its supposed principles, international influence, or refusal to submit to outside pressure.Football has become another instrument of that narrative.In January 2026, the Algerian newspaper Echorouk published an article titled “The biggest conspiracies that targeted the Greens in the Africa Cup of Nations”, portraying defeats and refereeing controversies as episodes in a continuing campaign against the national team.Another Echorouk report described Algeria’s elimination in Morocco as an “enforced exit” that supposedly began with a conspiracy involving match tickets, arguing that the signs of a plot had appeared before the team was eliminated.The same newspaper has also referred to “hidden and visible conspiracies” targeting Algerian football.This is not harmless football rhetoric. It conditions supporters to interpret ordinary sporting competition through a permanent narrative of persecution. Refereeing mistakes become sabotage. Defeats become plots. Criticism is recast as hostility toward Algeria itself.This rhetoric circulates within a tightly controlled media environment. Reporters Without Borders describes Algeria’s legal framework for journalism as increasingly restrictive, with criminal provisions used against reporting deemed harmful to national security, state authority, or national unity..When independent scrutiny is suppressed, and loyalist media dominate the national conversation, exaggeration and conspiracy theories face little resistance. The audience is repeatedly told that Algeria does not simply lose, fail, or underperform. It is supposedly betrayed, targeted, or prevented from succeeding.State-aligned outlets and commentators also raise expectations to unrealistic levels, transforming football matches into tests of national honour rather than sporting contests. When the promised triumph fails to materialize, the same propaganda machinery provides an external enemy to blame.This mixture of inflated expectations, grievance, and political agitation increases the tension surrounding Algeria’s remaining World Cup matches. After the 3-0 defeat to Argentina, another poor result, a controversial decision, or elimination could intensify frustration among supporters gathered in American and Canadian cities.Canada needs visible preparation and enforcement.Canadian police services should identify major Algerian viewing events before the remaining matches and establish direct contact with organizers and venue owners.Municipal authorities should prepare for spontaneous gatherings, road blockages, and vehicle convoys. Event organizers should control attendance, prohibit fireworks and projectiles, and retain enough security personnel to intervene before individual disputes become group confrontations..Police should monitor public calls for large gatherings and position officers near areas where rival supporters may converge. Canadian and American agencies should also exchange information about incidents, arrests, and organizers as supporters move across the border during the tournament.Canada does not need new criminal offences to respond. Fighting, shouting, blocking public spaces, or interfering with other people’s use of them can constitute causing a disturbance under section 175 of the Criminal Code.Damage to vehicles, businesses, or public property can be prosecuted as mischief under section 430, while physical attacks fall under the assault provisions beginning with section 265.The problem is not an absence of legal tools. It is the tendency to react only after a supposedly festive gathering has already descended into disorder.The Times Square confrontation, the Kansas City video, the repeated stadium misconduct in Rabat, and the history of disturbances in France are not isolated details. Together, they amount to a series of warning signs.Canadian authorities now have an opportunity to prepare before those signs develop into a Canadian public order crisis. They should use it.Daniel Robson is a Canadian independent journalist specializing in digital extremism, national security, and counterterrorism.about.me/danielrobsonOn X: @Daniel_Robson_