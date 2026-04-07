ROBSON: Canada was right to block pro-Palestinian French politician — and her Paris terrorism trial proves it

Rima Hassan’s attempt to portray Canada as a censor has now collided with a damaging new legal development in France. Days after accusing Canadian authorities of suppressing a pro-Palestinian voice by blocking her trip to Montreal, the French MEP was briefly placed in police custody in Paris and is now set to stand trial on July 7 in a case involving an alleged apology for terrorism.According to French reporting on the case, the matter concerns a late-March post referring to Kozo Okamoto, a member of the Japanese Red Army involved in the 1972 Lod Airport massacre, and follows earlier complaints tied to statements about what she described as “armed Palestinian resistance.”That does not mean Canada’s decision was based on this French case. It was not. But it does make Hassan’s censorship narrative much harder to sustain. A politician who tried to cast herself in Canada as the victim of political silencing is now facing a criminal court date in her own country over one of the most serious speech-related extremism offences in French law. French outlets and Reuters both report that she is now due before the tribunal correctionnel on July 7 for an alleged apology for terrorism.The French MEP had said she was prevented from travelling to Canada just before scheduled appearances in Montreal, after her electronic travel authorization was reportedly revisited by Canadian authorities. Her allies immediately cast the episode as a political restriction on a pro-Palestinian voice, while supporters of the decision argued that Canada had every right to deny entry to a foreign figure whose file raised admissibility concerns. On the facts publicly reported so far, the dispute was not framed by Canadian authorities as a disagreement over Gaza, but by questions linked to entry eligibility and disclosure.What happened does not look like a state punishing support for Palestinians. It looks like a country applying its own admissibility rules to a controversial foreign politician, then being accused of censorship because it refused to play along with a pre-packaged activist narrative.According to reporting on the case, Hassan said her electronic travel authorization was initially approved and then reconsidered, with Canadian authorities allegedly focusing on two issues. A prior refusal of entry to another country and the failure to disclose matters linked to an alleged criminal offence, arrest, indictment, or conviction..That distinction matters because the public story, as far as the available facts go, is not primarily about Gaza. It is about admissibility. The official eTA guidance asks applicants whether they have ever been refused a visa or denied entry to any country and whether they have ever committed, been arrested for, been charged with, or been convicted of a criminal offence. Ottawa also strengthened the authority to cancel eTAs in 2025 when circumstances change or when information is false or incomplete. That is not ideological censorship. It is the legal architecture of border control.Hassan’s narrative becomes even weaker when set against Canada’s actual policy environment. This is not a country that has criminalized pro-Palestinian politics. Canada formally recognized the State of Palestine in September 2025, and Mark Carney explicitly said that recognition in no way legitimizes terrorism. Canada also continues to tolerate large pro-Palestinian demonstrations, including the Al-Quds Day rally in Toronto this month and long-running protest activity in places such as Victoria. A country that has recognized Palestine and allows major demonstrations for the Palestinian cause is not plausibly engaged in a blanket campaign to silence pro-Palestinian opinion.That is why this episode has to be read politically. Hassan is not just any activist with a travel problem. She is a Member of the European Parliament for La France Insoumise (LFI). She sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee, the Human Rights Subcommittee, and the delegation for relations with Palestine, and she has become one of the most polarizing faces of the French radical Left on this issue. Her party has every incentive to turn institutional friction into evidence that its camp is being persecuted.There is also a broader French context that should not be ignored. LFI has been operating in an atmosphere of intensifying confrontation with the Right, and the Far Right, and recent reporting has tied that pressure both to France’s municipal cycle and to the early struggle over the 2027 presidential race. In that environment, Hassan is useful not only because of what she says but because of what she symbolizes. She can be recast as the persecuted face of a supposedly silenced movement. In that sense, Canada was not the target so much as the stage. A Canadian border decision became raw material for a French political script.The new French legal development sharpens that point. Hassan has long tried to frame scrutiny of her rhetoric as proof of repression rather than as a consequence of her own escalating provocations. But brief police custody followed by a court summons for alleged apology for terrorism is not a Canadian invention, not an Ottawa smear, and not a fantasy imported into Quebec. It is a legal fact unfolding in France, under French institutions, in response to conduct now considered serious enough to justify formal investigative action.One reason Canadians should be cautious about Hassan’s moral framing is that her record outside the Palestinian file does not suggest a consistently universal defence of oppressed voices. In January 2025, she voted against a European Parliament resolution calling for the release of the Franco-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal, a case that plainly raised questions of political repression and freedom of expression..That vote matters because it complicates the image she now tries to project in Canada. A politician who presents herself as a principled champion of silenced peoples looks far less convincing when that principle becomes negotiable the moment the target is an authoritarian regime her camp treats more delicately.The same selectivity appears in the broader language of self-determination. Hassan and her political current speak in sweeping terms about the rights of peoples, yet there is no comparable visibility, urgency, or moral absolutism when it comes to other cases, much closer to Algeria itself, including Kabylie.At the same time, her rhetoric around Western Sahara (Morocco) has aligned with or lent support to the separatist framing of the Polisario in the name of self-determination, even as the movement is now facing a formal push in Washington toward possible terrorist designation over alleged links to Iran and Hezbollah. Hamas and Hezbollah, of course, are already listed terrorist entities in Canada.That asymmetry is revealing. It suggests that support for people is not being applied as a stable rule, but is activated selectively where it serves a preferred ideological narrative. For Canadians, that matters because it casts her censorship narrative in a different light. This is not simply the language of principle. It is the language of strategic activism.Canadians should be honest about what that means. Hassan did not merely protest a decision. She and her allies tried to translate a legal-administrative issue into a transnational spectacle about repression. That move serves obvious partisan purposes in France, where LFI benefits from portraying itself as embattled, morally pure, and permanently under siege from hostile institutions. Canada, in that framing, is useful only as a prop.That is precisely why Canadians should refuse the framing. One can disagree with Ottawa’s wider positioning on the Middle East. One can oppose recognition of Palestine, criticize diplomatic ambiguity, or argue that Canada has too often been weak in confronting anti-Israel extremism. But that is a separate debate. The immediate issue is simpler. Does Canada have the right to enforce its admissibility rules without being told that any inconvenience to a foreign political celebrity is proof of anti-Palestinian repression? Of course it does..That matters because Hassan’s defenders have tried to reduce the Canadian episode to one claim only, that she was targeted for her views on Gaza. The problem with that argument is that Hassan’s public record has never been reducible to ordinary policy disagreement. Even before this week’s brief custody and court referral in Paris, she had already been the subject of controversy in France over remarks and formulations that authorities and complainants considered close enough to terrorist apologetics to warrant legal scrutiny.So yes, Canada’s decision was not taken based on the French police action now making headlines. But even if a country were to deny entry to a foreign political figure because that figure repeatedly operates in the grey zone between activism and the glorification of violent extremism, that would still be a defensible decision. Canada has no obligation to offer its territory as a platform to people whose public conduct keeps crossing into the moral and legal minefield of terrorism apology, ideological radicalization, or hate-fuelled agitation.In fact, this case only becomes stronger from a Canadian point of view when one looks at the wider domestic climate. It has already been warned that Canada is losing ground to extremist intimidation, documented that the Gaza conflict has fueled tensions inside Canada, and shown how anti-Israel protest activism can slide into deeply troubling conduct. That is why the most important lesson of the Hassan affair is not external. It is internal.If Canada is serious about saying no to foreign figures whose public record or file raises concerns linked to terrorist apologetics, antisemitic hostility, or violent radicalism, then that seriousness cannot stop at the border. It must extend to domestic actors as well.The same standard should apply to those operating from inside Canada, regardless of origin, passport, or activist branding. Canadian citizenship and Canadian freedoms must never become shields for people who exploit this country’s openness to normalize antisemitism, glorify terrorist violence, or launder ideological extremism through the language of solidarity..This matters especially now, when hatred against Jews is too often disguised as moral courage and when hostility toward Israel is too often allowed to slide into excuses for violent movements. Criticism of Israeli policy is one thing. The rehabilitation of terrorist logic is another. Canada has too often behaved as if it cannot tell the difference. It can. It simply has not always wanted to act on that distinction.That is why the right response to this episode is not outrage over supposed censorship. It is a clearer national standard. Canada was right to refuse the emotional blackmail of the claim that support for Palestine creates a special exemption from normal border scrutiny. Canada was right to reject the idea that a foreign politician can redefine admissibility as persecution whenever the facts do not go her way.But Ottawa should also understand the limits of what it achieved. If it bars a foreign firebrand and then continues tolerating domestic voices that recycle the same antisemitism, the same terrorist apologetics, and the same ideological contempt for Canadian civic order, then it is not being principled. It is being selective.Rima Hassan did not expose Canadian censorship. She tried to turn Canada into a campaign stage for a French political current that profits from grievance, spectacle, and imported polarization. Canada should decline the role and then show the same resolve at home that it showed at the border.Daniel Robson is a Canadian independent journalist specializing in digital extremism, national security, and counterterrorism.about.me/danielrobsonOn X: @Daniel_Robson_