Opinion

ROBSON: Canada was right to block pro-Palestinian French politician — and her Paris terrorism trial proves it

The French MEP who cried censorship at the Canadian border is now facing a French court for an alleged terrorism apology. The censorship narrative just collapsed.
Rima Hassan
Rima HassanImage courtesy of Wikicommons
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Federal Government
France
Terrorism
Opinion
Opinion Column
pro-Palestinian activist

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