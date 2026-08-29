Opinion

ROBSON: Canadian YouTuber runs drug and migrant-smuggling network while RCMP turns a blind eye

New leaks expose Hicham Jerando’s Canada-based operation across drug trafficking networks, foreign money routes, and migrant smuggling through Turkey.
Hicham Jerando
Hicham JerandoWS Files
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Rcmp
Turkey
Drug Trafficking
Youtube
Opinion
Opinion Column
Hicham Jerando
morocco
Narcotics Trade
Migrant Smuggling
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