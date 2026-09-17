Opinion

ROBSON: Court delays should never mean lighter sentences for sex offenders

The Supreme Court upheld a four-month reduction in a sexual assault sentence because sentencing took too long, making the punishment absorb the cost of a failure caused by the justice system itself.
ROBSON Court delays should never mean lighter sentences for sex offenders
ROBSON Court delays should never mean lighter sentences for sex offendersImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Supreme Court Of Canada
Opinion
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Court Delays
sex offenders
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