Opinion

ROBSON: How a foreign financial crime fugitive recruited a Canadian for a malicious digital campaign

A dismissed Moroccan intelligence employee wanted in a transnational financial crime case used Canada’s digital space to mobilize online relays and target the institutions of a partner state.
Mehdi Hijaouy and Hicham Jerando
Mehdi Hijaouy and Hicham JerandoImage courtesy of Daniel Robson
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