Opinion

ROBSON: Iran blowback is already hitting Canada — Ottawa is still too slow

Strong language and sanctions mean nothing if Ottawa can’t preserve digital evidence in real-time or protect diaspora communities from coercion. The credibility gap isn’t in our policy — it’s in our painfully slow response.
Free Iran rally in Vancouver
Free Iran rally in VancouverPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada
Iran
Terrorism
Opinion
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news