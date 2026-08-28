Opinion

ROBSON: Martin Sellner and remigration show why Canada’s security test goes beyond the border

Blocking foreign extremists can be justified. The harder task is enforcing Canadian law against real security and criminal threats without turning ancestry into a test of belonging.
Martin Sellner, the controversial Austrian remigration activist who has been invited to speak at an upcoming nationalist conference in Hamilton, says Canadian immigration officials have left his travel application to enter the country unresolved for more than a month as political opposition to the event intensifies.
Martin Sellner, the controversial Austrian remigration activist who has been invited to speak at an upcoming nationalist conference in Hamilton, says Canadian immigration officials have left his travel application to enter the country unresolved for more than a month as political opposition to the event intensifies.Courtesy of the Dominion Society of Canada
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