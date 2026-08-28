ROBSON: Martin Sellner and remigration show why Canada’s security test goes beyond the border

Martin Sellner says Canada blocked him the “Canadian way.” Ottawa may have acted quietly, but that does not make him a free speech martyr. Canada owes no foreign political figure an automatic platform or right of entry. What Canadians are owed is a clear, evidence-based standard applied consistently to foreign extremists, and a government equally serious about enforcing the law against dangerous people already inside the country..Sellner’s public record makes it difficult to portray him as merely a critic of mass immigration. At 17, he placed swastika stickers on a synagogue in Baden, Austria. The case ended through diversion rather than a criminal conviction, and he performed 100 hours of community work at a Jewish cemetery. As ORF reported from the underlying police record, Sellner later acknowledged that he had then been “racist, xenophobic, and antisemitic,” while maintaining that he subsequently broke with that ideology.His later history also warrants scrutiny. Christchurch terrorist Brenton Tarrant donated €1,500 to Sellner’s movement in 2018. ORF subsequently revealed that the two exchanged emails, with Sellner offering to meet him for coffee or beer in Vienna. Austrian authorities investigated Sellner for suspected participation in a terrorist organization. That terrorism investigation was ultimately closed in 2021, and there is no public evidence that Sellner knew of the Christchurch plot, encouraged it, or assisted it. Those qualifications matter. So does the investigation itself.Sellner’s current doctrine matters just as much. In 2025, Germany’s Federal Administrative Court examined his “remigration” concept in detail and found that, insofar as it distinguishes between German citizens with and without migration backgrounds, it violates the egalitarian understanding of citizenship protected by human dignity. The court noted that Sellner’s conception extends beyond removing illegal migrants to “non-assimilated citizens,” including pressure through a policy of “de-Islamization.” Austria’s domestic intelligence service likewise describes Sellner as the leading figure of the Identitarian Movement Austria and says the movement’s remigration concept conflicts with constitutional principles of human dignity and equal citizenship..None of this tells us exactly what legal basis Ottawa used this week. The Western Standard reported on Thursday that Sellner would miss the conference after Canadian authorities failed to approve his electronic travel authorization in time, while B’nai Brith Canada says the authorization appears to have been revoked after it shared findings with federal authorities. Ottawa should clarify the basis rather than leave Canadians to infer it.But the principle should not be difficult. I argued in these pages earlier this year that Canada was right to keep European Parliament member Rima Hassan out. My argument was broader: admission to Canada is not an entitlement for foreign political figures whose records raise legitimate concerns.Consistency means applying that principle when the extremist is on the ethnonationalist right as well. If Canadian authorities had lawful, evidence-based grounds to conclude that Sellner’s admission presented a security or public-safety concern, keeping him out was defensible. His ideology should buy neither immunity nor automatic guilt.The more uncomfortable question begins with the Canadian organization that invited him..Dominion Society is entitled to advocate radical ideas within the limits of Canadian law. But its own program deserves to be read before this controversy is reduced to “free speech.” The organization declares that the “Great Replacement” is not a conspiracy theory and presents remigration as the only way to prevent Canadians from becoming a minority in what it calls their “homelands.”Its published remigration program goes far beyond stricter immigration enforcement: it proposes terminating permanent resident status on a mass scale, narrowing appeals, allowing removals regardless of existing criminal or security grounds, and ultimately carrying out an estimated five-to-nine million deportations.If “remigration” is going to enter Canadian political debate, that is where I part company with this model. Canada should approach immigration through national interest, public safety, conduct and law — not ancestry.The irony is that Canada already has serious legal tools it often struggles to enforce. Sections 34 through 37 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act address security threats, serious criminality, and organized crime, while section 37 expressly covers transnational crime such as people smuggling, trafficking in persons, and money laundering. Yet CBSA’s own March 2026 figures listed 33,511 cases in its “Wanted” removals inventory, including 957 involving serious inadmissibility — security, human-rights violations, criminality, or organized crime..To its credit, CBSA completed 23,047 removals in 2025, the highest total in five years, including 1,181 serious inadmissibility cases, according to the same official CBSA figures. Canada is not doing nothing. But a country discussing demographic “remigration” still has hundreds of serious inadmissibility cases involving people it cannot locate.That is where a serious Canadian debate about removal should begin.Before proposing to uproot millions according to ancestry or cultural belonging, enforce the laws already available against non-citizens who commit serious crimes, join organized crime networks, defraud our immigration system, or pose genuine security threats. And once someone has lawfully become a Canadian citizen, ancestry should not make citizenship permanently probationary. If that citizen commits a serious crime, Canada needs policing, prosecution, and sentencing capable of imposing consequences proportionate to the offence..There is something backwards about demonstrating national resolve by stopping one foreign ideologue at an airport while struggling to locate hundreds of people already subject to removal processes for serious inadmissibility.Keeping Sellner off a plane may have been the easy part. A secure Canada needs something harder: ideological consistency at the border, serious enforcement inside it, and public safety defined by conduct rather than bloodlines.Canada does not need a racial theory of remigration to rediscover consequences. It needs the resolve to keep genuine threats out, remove non-citizens whom the law makes removable, and punish Canadian criminals as seriously as their crimes warrant.Daniel Robson is a Canadian independent journalist specializing in digital extremism, national security, and counterterrorism.about.me/danielrobsonOn X: @Daniel_Robson_