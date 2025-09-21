ROBSON: No more revolving door justice: Western Canada can lead on bail reform

Daniel Robson is an independent Canadian journalist specialising in extremism, organized crime, and public-safety policy.Parliament reconvenes, and Canadians will once again hear the words “bail reform.” Ottawa’s Bill C-48, passed last year, was supposed to end the cycle of repeat violent offenders being released, only to reoffend. But if you ask police, Crown prosecutors, or the public in Alberta, Saskatchewan, or British Columbia, the catch-and-release system is still alive and well.The Conservatives have already signaled a new bill that would expand reverse-onus provisions to cover carjackings, home invasions, and organized crime. Ottawa is bracing for another partisan fight. But for Western Canadians who live with the consequences of weak bail enforcement, the debate in Parliament misses the point. The problem is not only which offences trigger detention but the complete absence of measurable deterrence in our bail system.Why C-48 Fell ShortBill C-48 did adjust the Criminal Code's section 515 to strengthen reverse onus for certain firearm and repeat violent offences. It also required judges to consider community safety more explicitly. Yet despite these tweaks, the revolving door kept turning.Statistics Canada data shows that while overall crime severity fell 4% in 2024 and homicides dropped by 14% in 2023, gang-related homicides still account for about one in four killings nationwide. The West feels this acutely: Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Surrey have each faced repeat offenders on bail committing fresh acts of violence.The public sees headlines about "string of charges while out on release" and concludes — rightly — that the law is stacked against them. Ottawa's tinkering has not produced accountability.A Western Compact for Bail AccountabilityWestern Canada doesn't need to wait for Ottawa's next symbolic skirmish; the provinces can lead by creating a Bail KPI Compact — a public, quarterly scorecard that reports time-to-hearing for bail applications, release rates by offence category, breaches of conditions within 90 days, and the number of active charges while on release. Instead of vague reassurances, this dashboard would provide Western Canadians with hard evidence of whether bail is working as intended. Provinces like Alberta already publish detailed Justice and Solicitor General reports that track criminal justice performance; extending this transparency to bail decisions would set a new national standard.Caps and ConsequencesOne innovation Ottawa has never debated is a cap on active charges while on release. If an accused racks up three violent or weapons-related cases in a 12-month period, the presumption should flip automatically: no release unless the judge writes a detailed, public justification.This would not abolish the constitutional right to bail. It would simply recognize that there is a difference between a first-time accused and a career criminal gaming the system. Western Canadians know the difference — and they want the law to catch up.Beyond Symbolic ConditionsToo often, bail conditions are written like wish lists: "keep the peace," "do not contact the victim," or "avoid downtown." These are unenforceable. Western provinces should move toward geofenced micro-zones and curfew windows that can be monitored through GPS ankle programs piloted in Alberta and noted in its 2025–28 Strategic Plan. Instead of vague conditions, the system would impose measurable ones: no-presence zones around victims' homes, or curfews tied to high-risk hours.Every breach should carry an automatic escalation — up to revocation of bail. No more judicial shrugging when offenders treat conditions as suggestions.Bail Fraud as a CrimeAnother blind spot is what might be called "bail fraud." Providing false addresses, using burner phones, or systematically deceiving the court to obtain release should not be lumped in with ordinary breaches. It deserves a standalone offence with escalating penalties.This would protect the integrity of the system. If financial fraud merits its own charge, why not fraud against the very mechanism that decides whether a violent offender walks free?Market Pressure as Public Safety EvidenceOne idea almost never discussed in Canada is incorporating criminal market intelligence into bail hearings. Judges deciding whether to release a gun offender should see data on the average street price and wait-time for an illegal firearm in their city, along with the dominant sources (straw purchases, theft, smuggling, or 3-D printing).If the local gun market is flush and prices are falling, the risk of reoffending is objectively higher. Sweden has already tied bail and sentencing to trends in gun violence and supply. Western Canada should not shy away from adopting market-based indicators that reflect reality on the ground.A Western Registry of RiskPolice across Alberta, BC, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba frequently complain that information about high-risk offenders is fragmented. A Bail Risk Registry could solve this by flagging violent histories, weapons prohibitions, and prior breaches in a standardized format accessible to both Crown and defence.This is not about blacklists; it is about ensuring that the bail judge has a complete picture of risk at the first appearance. The alternative is what we have now: decisions made in the dark, followed by community harm.Sunset Clauses and ReviewsFinally, any reform must include a mandatory 18-month review. If repeat violent offending while on bail has not demonstrably declined, pre-agreed trigger clauses should automatically expand reverse-onus categories. This prevents Ottawa from celebrating symbolic bills while Western communities continue to pay the price.Western Canada Can LeadWestern Canadians are tired of symbolic gestures. They are tired of victims being sidelined, tired of communities paying the price for a bail system designed more for paperwork than for public safety.The West has already pioneered electronic monitoring, repeat violent offender initiatives, and integrated gang units. By leading on bail reform — through dashboards, caps, measurable conditions, and new offences — the West can prove that justice does not have to be a revolving door.No more catch-and-release. No more revolving door justice. Western Canada can and must set the standard for the country.Daniel Robson is an independent Canadian journalist specialising in extremism, organized crime, and public-safety policy.