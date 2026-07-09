Opinion

ROBSON: Operation Hard Ball exposes Canada’s ‘reverse foreign interference’ problem

When Canada becomes a platform for transnational networks to project coercion, intimidation, or violence outward, the country faces a sovereignty threat that deserves a name: reverse foreign interference.
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