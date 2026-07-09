ROBSON: Operation Hard Ball exposes Canada’s ‘reverse foreign interference’ problem

Canada has spent years asking who is interfering inside its borders. Operation Hard Ball raises a harder question: who is using Canada to interfere, intimidate, or operate beyond them?That is the core of reverse foreign interference. The term is not yet part of Canadian law, but it belongs in Canada’s national-security vocabulary. It describes cases in which transnational criminal, extremist, or digitally enabled networks use Canadian territory, legal protections, diaspora communities, transport routes, immigration systems, or digital space to target people, institutions, or foreign jurisdictions from Canadian soil.The usual foreign-interference debate asks who is targeting Canada. Reverse foreign interference asks who is exploiting Canada as a platform.That question now matters after Operation Hard Ball, the US-led crackdown against India-based organized crime networks operating across the United States, Canada, and Europe. For Canada, this is not simply a foreign gang case. It is a sovereignty warning.Operation Hard Ball and the Canadian platformWestern Standard reported this week that an unsealed Los Angeles indictment accuses Indian gang leaders of ordering the 2023 assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia. The indictment marks the first formal US charging document to directly implicate Bishnoi gang leadership in the killing.The wider US case is larger still. According to the US Department of Justice, prosecutors charged 37 defendants tied to three transnational criminal groups. The operation produced 24 arrests, including arrests in Canada, and involved accusations of assassination, murder, extortion, kidnapping, drug trafficking, human smuggling, weapons trafficking, and firearms offences..One indictment charges Lawrence Bishnoi, an imprisoned Indian gang leader, and Satinderjeet Singh, known as Goldy Brar, with ordering Nijjar’s murder. According to Reuters, US prosecutors say Bishnoi directed the operation from an Indian jail cell using smuggled cellphones and provided Nijjar’s photograph and addresses to facilitate the killing.Reuters also reported that the indictment does not accuse the Indian government of involvement, and US officials did not say at their Los Angeles press conference that New Delhi was involved or aware. That distinction matters. The policy problem facing Canada is broader than a single state allegation. It concerns the ability of foreign-based criminal networks to turn Canadian victims, Canadian territory, Canadian transport corridors, and Canadian legal space into operational assets.The US Justice Department’s account reads like a map of criminal power across borders. Prosecutors say Bishnoi used contraband cellphones and internet devices smuggled into his jail cell to direct political assassinations, murders, shootings, extortions, kidnappings, drug trafficking, human smuggling, and other crimes around the world. They say the Bishnoi enterprise used violence to create fear among Indian diaspora communities worldwide, then exploited that fear for extortion.Canada appears repeatedly on that map. The indictment refers to the Surrey assassination. It refers to a separate 2023 shooting at the Vancouver residence of a prominent Indian actor and singer. It refers to cocaine intended for shipment by long-haul semi-trucks from the United States to Canada. A separate indictment names Vancouver, Surrey, and Creston figures in an alleged drug-smuggling network moving cocaine and methamphetamine from Southern California toward the Canadian border, sometimes using farm trucks to conceal narcotics.This is where organized crime becomes a sovereignty problem.Ottawa already treats the Bishnoi file as more than an ordinary crime. In September 2025, the federal government listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code. Public Safety Canada said the gang has a presence in Canada, is active in areas with significant diaspora communities, and engages in murder, shootings, arson, extortion, and intimidation..That listing gave law enforcement, intelligence, border, and immigration authorities stronger tools, including asset freezing, terrorist-financing prosecutions, and admissibility decisions under immigration law. It also changed the policy meaning of the file. A group placed in Canada’s terrorist-entity framework cannot be handled as a scattered local policing challenge.Western Standard has already tracked the domestic side of this threat. In June, the outlet reported that Calgary police had released photos of extortion suspects as the number of related incidents reached 49. The wave has turned diaspora families and business owners into targets of intimidation, shootings, arson, and financial pressure.The federal picture is just as serious. In April, FINTRAC warned that extortion targeting Canada’s South Asian diaspora had evolved from sporadic threats into a sustained campaign of coercion involving intimidation, opportunistic violence, and interprovincial coordination, especially in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. Victims included small and medium-sized business owners in transportation, construction, real estate, retail, and hospitality.The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) later said that, as of June 18, it had opened 484 immigration investigations connected to enforcement actions targeting extortion across Canada, with 139 removal orders issued on various inadmissibility grounds and 81 individuals already removed. CBSA President Erin O’Gorman said the agency was committed to ensuring that individuals involved in these activities “cannot find safe haven in Canada.”That phrase should become a doctrine. Canada must stop being useful to coercive networks.Reverse foreign interferencePublic Safety Canada defines foreign interference as covert, deceptive, or coercive activity by a foreign government or by those acting on its behalf, directed at Canada, Canadians, or Canadian interests. That definition captures a central threat: foreign states and their proxies trying to manipulate, intimidate, or pressure Canada from within..Reverse foreign interference captures the outward use of Canada.It applies when networks based in, routed through, protected by, or enabled from Canadian space target foreign institutions, foreign communities, foreign officials, or foreign disputes. The issue becomes sharper when such networks appear to benefit from foreign tolerance, logistical facilitation, political utility, corruption, or indirect state interest while avoiding the visible fingerprints of formal state command.This concept gives policymakers a sharper map. Canada’s threat environment now includes criminal networks that behave like geopolitical actors. They intimidate diasporas, move money, shape narratives, exploit borders, coordinate violence, and create diplomatic crises.Operation Hard Ball shows the violent-criminal version of the problem. Other cases show its digital and extremist forms.Weapons, suspicious routes, and the security risk behind digital coercionIn a previous Western Standard column, I examined how Mehdi Hijaouy, a dismissed Moroccan foreign-intelligence employee wanted in a transnational financial-crime case, used Canada’s digital space and a Canada-based online actor, Hicham Jerando, to target the institutions of Morocco, a Canadian partner state. That case raised a related question: when coercive digital campaigns against foreign institutions are coordinated through Canada, Ottawa faces more than online misconduct. It faces a sovereignty problem.New leaked exchanges dated July 3 deepen that question. They show a relationship extending beyond digital smear instructions and political messaging. The material includes references to weapons-related content, money, oil-linked commercial documents, “tank to vessels” procedures, crude oil offers, intermediaries, payment mechanisms, port-linked shipping language, and unclear routes involving Tatarstan, Russia, Sudan, and Venezuela..Those details require a competent Canadian assessment. Their significance lies in the pattern they reveal: a digital campaign against a partner state’s institutions appearing beside weapons-related material, financial references, shipping language, and suspicious routes that belong to a wider transnational security ecosystem.The Hijaouy-Jerando file belongs to a different category than Bishnoi. Its relevance lies in the shared vulnerability: Canada’s openness, legal protections, digital space, diaspora networks, and administrative systems can be exploited by actors whose targets are partly or primarily outside Canada.The border is also a staging groundA third example shows the same logic in an extremist context. In 2024, US prosecutors charged Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani national residing in Canada, with attempting to provide material support to ISIS after he allegedly tried to travel from Canada to New York City to carry out a mass shooting at a Jewish centre in Brooklyn. The Department of Justice said Khan planned to use automatic and semi-automatic weapons, sought help crossing the border, and intended to attack around October 7, 2024. In 2025, US authorities announced that Khan had been extradited from Canada to face the charges.That case belongs to counterterrorism. Bishnoi belongs to the intersection of organized crime, terrorist listing, and diaspora intimidation. Hijaouy-Jerando belongs to the sphere of digital coercion, fugitive networks, and possible logistical opacity. The common thread is Canada’s use as a staging ground.A serious security doctrine would connect these files rather than isolate them. It would ask who is operating from Canada, who is being targeted abroad, who is financing or facilitating the activity, how immigration and border systems are being used, what digital infrastructure is involved, and whether any foreign actor benefits from tolerance, protection, or political utility..Canada needs an operational testCanada’s laws already contain pieces of the answer. The Criminal Code recognizes that a criminal organization may operate inside or outside Canada. Terrorist listings allow authorities to disrupt property, financing, travel, and recruitment. FINTRAC can identify suspicious money patterns. CBSA can assess admissibility. The RCMP and CSIS can connect criminal activity, foreign pressure, digital intimidation, and national-security risks.The missing element is a coherent test for reverse foreign interference.When a person or network in Canada is connected to coercive activity against foreign institutions or communities, authorities should examine the full structure: immigration status, financial flows, digital amplification, foreign contacts, logistics, transport routes, commercial cover, organized-crime links, terrorist listings, and any foreign tolerance or facilitation.This test should apply whether the target is a Canadian diaspora family, a business owner in Alberta, a Sikh activist in British Columbia, a Jewish centre in New York, or the institutions of a partner state abroad.Canada has spent years building a debate around hostile governments, election interference, and covert influence. Those threats remain real. The next sovereignty challenge also comes from networks that are not always formally state-directed, but still serve foreign interests, exploit foreign conflicts, and use Canadian space to project coercion.Operation Hard Ball has given Canada a warning. The Hijaouy-Jerando file gives another. The Khan case adds a border-terrorism reminder. Together, they expose a basic truth: Canada cannot defend its sovereignty only as a victim of foreign interference. It must also prevent its territory from becoming an instrument of coercion against others.That is the essence of reverse foreign interference. Canada should name it, investigate it, and build policy around it.Daniel Robson is a Canadian independent journalist specializing in digital extremism, national security, and counterterrorism.about.me/danielrobsonOn X: @Daniel_Robson_