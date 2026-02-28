ROBSON: Ottawa must draw red lines now — before Iran’s retaliation hits Canada at home

In the past hours, Israel carried out what it called a “preemptive strike” on Iran’s Islamic regime, followed by a Canadian posture that supports US attacks on the Iranian regime while standing with the people of Iran. Trump’s subsequent announcement that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead didn’t just move the story forward — it pushed the crisis into the phase where retaliation pressure in Tehran becomes more acute, proxy logic becomes more tempting, and “punishing the allies” becomes a narrative with operational consequences.For Canada, that matters for one reason above all: the next moves that follow an escalation like this will not be confined to the Middle East. They can be exported — cheaply — into Western societies through intimidation, mobilization, and violence that hides behind the language of solidarity.The Canadian debate tends to slide into two unhelpful grooves. One side reduces everything to a free-speech argument: let people protest, let people vent, and trust that the worst won’t happen here. The other side treats protest itself as inherently suspect. Both approaches miss the actual risk.The danger is not that Canadians will disagree loudly about a foreign war. The danger is that an overseas escalation — especially one framed as a leadership decapitation — will be weaponized inside Canada through the cheapest and most effective channels available: harassment, threats, doxxing, coercion inside diaspora communities, and online content designed to normalize political violence under the cover of “solidarity.”Jewish Canadians have lived this pattern. When tensions spike overseas, the risk at home rises. That isn’t a slogan — it’s the practical reality described in reporting on repeated incidents across the country, including a Montreal-area synagogue being firebombed for a second time and accounts of how escalations abroad have coincided with a climate where Jewish schools and synagogues are targeted, and anti-Jewish violence becomes a recurring feature of public disorder.The broader spike has been framed domestically as a public-safety failure and a political failure — captured in coverage of rising antisemitism in Canada and calls for a crackdown. The through-line is hard to miss: when overseas conflict intensifies, the line between “protest” and “targeting” can blur quickly, and the people who pay first are often those most visibly associated — fairly or not — with the conflict..This is exactly why neutral language matters in describing events abroad, while clarity matters in protecting Canada at home. You can accurately report “what Israel called” or “what Washington announced” without pretending the Iranian regime is simply another state actor operating within normal limits. Canada itself rejected that premise when it listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity. That listing is not a moral flourish. It is a legal declaration that the regime’s machinery includes terrorism and transnational coercion — and it is supposed to trigger enforcement, not just rhetoric.The problem is that Canada too often treats national security as a communications exercise. Statements go out. Condemnations follow incidents. Then the operational work that prevents escalation — early investigations, rapid evidence preservation, disruption of harassment networks, financial tracing, and consistent prosecution — arrives late, if it arrives at all. That credibility gap is what extremists and foreign coercion networks exploit. A country that speaks firmly but hesitates to act becomes a permissive environment.Canada does not have to guess about the Iranian threat. In a rare public disclosure, reporting noted that CSIS said it foiled potentially “lethal threats” by Iran targeting individuals in Canada — a reminder that Tehran’s reach is not theoretical when the regime feels threatened.In a moment of heightened confrontation — especially after a leadership shock — pressure increases to retaliate, to intimidate, and to demonstrate reach. Even when retaliation does not take the form of direct attacks, it can still appear as surveillance-by-proxy, harassment, coercion inside diaspora communities, and online mobilization that encourages “revenge” against allies.That is why Canada must be firm now, but firm in a way that protects civil liberties while defending public safety. Canada does not need to ban protests or police opinions. Canada needs to police behaviour — and it needs to do so early, before intimidation becomes normalized. The standard should be simple enough for everyone to understand and strict enough that every bad actor believes it. Protest is legal. Grief is legitimate.Political argument is protected. But the moment a rally becomes a platform for glorifying violence, encouraging revenge against “the allies,” harassing Canadians, threatening communities, or targeting people for who they are, the state must treat the conduct as a public-safety issue — full stop. There is no civil liberties argument for doxxing. There is no free-speech argument for stalking dissidents. There is no principled defence of importing a regime’s coercive style into Canada..Canada also needs to stop hiding behind euphemisms like “community tensions” when the reality is foreign-linked coercion. This is not a new concept in Canadian policy debates. Recent coverage highlighted how the RCMP views open environments — such as universities — as spaces hostile states can exploit to monitor and coerce, warning about foreign interference on Canadian campuses.The same logic applies in moments of high-intensity overseas conflict: open societies are easier to pressure, and intimidation is cheaper than missiles. The operational framework Ottawa must rely on is the one that treats intimidation benefiting a foreign entity as a national security issue, not a cultural dispute — captured in the RCMP’s definition of foreign actor interference.There is a second enforcement failure Canada repeatedly mishandles: evidence. In the modern information ecosystem, the content that matters most disappears fastest. Livestreams vanish, accounts are deleted, platforms delay, and the trail goes cold. If Ottawa wants prevention rather than reaction, it needs rapid preservation of digital evidence in cases involving threats, incitement, and coordinated harassment tied to this crisis.That is not censorship. It is basic investigative competence. When Canada fails to preserve evidence quickly, it creates an enforcement vacuum — and enforcement vacuums get filled by extremists, opportunists, and foreign coercion networks testing boundaries.None of this is about singling out communities. It is about protecting them. In moments like this, multiple groups can be placed at risk: Jewish Canadians, Iranian dissidents, Muslim Canadians, and anyone perceived as symbolically linked to one side or the other. The state’s duty is not to adjudicate foreign narratives on Canadian sidewalks..It is to maintain public safety. That means proactive policing where credible threats exist, rapid response to incidents, and consistent messaging that intimidation is not activism and violence is not protest. It also means resisting the temptation to play favourites — because selective enforcement is the fastest route to cynicism, polarization, and the loss of public trust.Finally, Ottawa has to treat the overseas risk environment as if retaliation is expected. Canada can be harmed without a single strike on Canadian soil. Retaliation can target travel corridors, commercial assets, diplomatic facilities, and Canadians abroad. If Canada is publicly aligning itself with a US-Israel campaign framed as limiting Iran’s capacity to threaten others — as reflected in Ottawa’s stated support for US attacks while standing with the Iranian people — then it must also prepare for the practical consequences of being counted among the allies.Canada can remain a free society without becoming a permissive one. It can protect lawful protest without tolerating glorification of violence. It can defend civil liberties without letting foreign conflicts hijack Canadian streets. But it can only do that if Ottawa stops acting like a spectator and starts acting like a state — measuring success in prevention, disruption, and consequences, not in carefully worded statements.In the day after this escalation — whatever Tehran confirms, denies, or spins — the Canadian question is simple: will we enforce the standards we claim to have, before someone else enforces their agenda on us?Daniel Robson is a Canadian independent journalist specializing in digital extremism, national security, and counterterrorism.about.me/danielrobsonOn X: @Daniel_Robson_